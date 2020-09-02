Get your cycle checked and security marked in the West End this September

This September cyclists can get their bike checked over and security marked at various locations in the West End including Fitzrovia.

Cycling along New Cavendish Street in Fitzrovia. Cyclists can a get free bike check in September.

The New West End Company and Heart of London business Alliance are partnering with Cycle Confident and the Metropolitan Police to offer free sessions where experienced mechanics check everything on your bike from wheels, brakes, gears and tyre pressure to lights, racks, pedals, saddles and more.

The Police will be offering free security marking for your bike. Registering your bike helps police and retailers identify and verify the legitimate owner of bikes that have been stolen or are being resold .

The following Dr Bike and Security Marking events are scheduled.

Thurs 3 September – 15:00 – 18:30 – Davies St (Near to Bond Street Tube) W1C 2JR

Tues 8 September – 11:00 – 14:30 – Great Titchfield Street (near to Oxford Street junction) W1A 5UE

Thurs 10 September – 15:00 – 18:30 – Panton St, West End, London SW1Y 4DN

Tues 15 September – 11:00 – 14:30 – Panton St, West End, London SW1Y 4DN

Thurs 17 September – 15:00 – 18:30 – Great Titchfield Street (near to Oxford Street junction) W1A 5UE

Tues 22 September – 11:00 – 14:30 – Davies St (Near to Bond Street Tube) W1C 2JR

Thurs 24 September – 15:00 – 18:30 – Panton St, West End, London SW1Y 4DN

Tues 29 September – 15:00 – 18:30 – Great Titchfield Street (near to Oxford Street junction) W1A 5UE

You can find out more about cycling in the West End and London on the Cycle Confident website, and Westminster Council cycle events page.