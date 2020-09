An application has been made by The Smugglers Tavern, 28 Warren Street, London W1T 5ND, to Camden Council to place tables and chairs of the public highway.

The application seeks to place 7 Tables, 28 Chairs and 2 Barriers, Monday 10:00 to 22:30 Tuesday to Saturday 10:00 to 23:00, and Sunday 10:00 to 22:00.

Application Number2020/4296/PVL; Comments Until: 25-09-2020

Full details on the planning website.