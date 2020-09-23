Application to vary a premises licence: The London Edition, 10 Berners Street, London W1T 3NP

An application has been made to Westminster City Council to vary the current premises licence (19/05079/LIPDPS) at The London Edition, 10 Berners Street, London W1T 3NP.

The applicant is seeking permission to extend the licensed area of the premises to include an area outside the entrance to the Berners Tavern restaurant to permit external seating for eight guests at four tables on the hotel’s own land on the Berners Street frontage. The proposed hours of operation of the external area will be from 9am to 11pm every day.

The applicant is offering to include condition 46 on the current licence (which restricts the sale and supply of alcohol to customers seated and taking a table meal and only served at the table) so that it applies to the external area, and that all external tables and chairs shall be rendered unusable by 11pm.

A public consultation on the application is open until 14 October 2020. To view the application and make a comment, see the application 20/08368/LIPV on the council’s website.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster.