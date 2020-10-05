Planning applications in Fitzrovia West, September 2020

There were 10 planning applications validated by Westminster Council in Fitzrovia West during September 2020.

Most of the applications are minor alterations and conditions connected with existing planning consents and advertising applications, and there are air conditioning units proposed at Mortimer Street. There is also a planning appeal in relation to an application refused at Riding House Street.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Planning – Appeal

20/00093/TPREF | Installation of replacement telecommunication equipment with 6 apertures and associated support poles and equipment at roof level. | University 18-22 Riding House Street London.