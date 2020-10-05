Planning applications in Fitzrovia West, September 2020

There were 10 planning applications validated by Westminster Council in Fitzrovia West during September 2020.
Most of the applications are minor alterations and conditions connected with existing planning consents and advertising applications, and there are air conditioning units proposed at Mortimer Street. There is also a planning appeal in relation to an application refused at Riding House Street.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
- Installation of air-conditioning units within acoustic louvred enclosure at roof level and alterations to main roof including replacement safety balustrading and increase in height to parapets. Gilmoora House 57 – 61 Mortimer Street London W1W 8HSRef. No: 20/06087/FULL | Received: Tue 29 Sep 2020 | Validated: Tue 29 Sep 2020 | Status: Pending
- Display of Christmas decorations along Oxford Street for a temporary period. Christmas Decorations Oxford Street London W1C 2DZRef. No: 20/06077/ADV | Received: Tue 29 Sep 2020 | Validated: Tue 29 Sep 2020 | Status: Pending
- Alterations and extension of existing secondary fire escape stairs to the rear of the building. Ashbrook House 3-5 Rathbone Place London W1T 1HJRef. No: 20/06083/FULL | Received: Tue 29 Sep 2020 | Validated: Tue 29 Sep 2020 | Status: Pending
- Display for a temporary period of six months of a non-illuminated estate agent board located on the face of the building at a height of between 3m and 4.6m above pavement level and measuring 1.2m x 0.9m. 1 – 3 Mortimer Street London W1T 3JARef. No: 20/06027/AD7 | Received: Fri 25 Sep 2020 | Validated: Fri 25 Sep 2020 | Status: Pending
- Amendments to planning permission dated 25 June 2019 (RN:18/08322) for, ‘Demolition of 70-88 Oxford Street (Oxford House) and erection of a new building comprising sub-basement, basement, ground plus seven upper floors and plant level, for the purpose of cycle parking and plant accommodation at sub-basement level, Class A1 (retail) accommodation at basement to first floor levels, a flexible Class A1 (retail) and/or Class B1 (office) use on the second floor and Class B1 (office) accommodation at third to seventh floors; the creation of a rooftop terrace area at plant level; creation of a service yard to the rear of building and other associated works’; NAMELY: (i) To change the top of blue roof to a bio-diverse green finish; (ii) Change the plant screen on Level 8 to louvres in two isolated areas; (iii) Install a new external lift canopy at ground floor on Perry’s Place; and (iv) Amend Condition 11 to allow dual swing escape doors at Newman Street to inward opening for everyday access and outward opening in an emergency.Development Site At 70-88 Oxford Street LondonRef. No: 20/05742/NMA | Received: Mon 14 Sep 2020 | Validated: Mon 14 Sep 2020 | Status: Decided
- Display for a temporary period of six months of a non-illuminated estate agent board measuring 0.9m x 0.6m attached to the balustrade at the front of the building at ground floor level. (Building also known as 1 Great Portland Street W1) (Renewal)Top Shop 214 Oxford Street London W1C 1DARef. No: 20/05608/AD7 | Received: Mon 07 Sep 2020 | Validated: Wed 09 Sep 2020 | Status: Decided
- Display for a temporary period of six months of a non-illuminated estate agent board located on the face of the building at a height of between 3m and 4.6m above pavement level and measuring 1.2m x 0.9m.64 Great Titchfield Street London W1W 7QHRef. No: 20/05612/AD7 | Received: Mon 07 Sep 2020 | Validated: Mon 07 Sep 2020 | Status: Decided
- Details pursuant to condition 3 of listed building consent dated 8 November 2019 (RN:19/07683); Namely details of an alternative method of cleaning the glazed brick.326 Regent Street London W1B 3BLRef. No: 20/05579/ADLBC | Received: Fri 04 Sep 2020 | Validated: Tue 08 Sep 2020 | Status: Decided
- External repairs to rear elevation at ground, first and second floors. 37 Foley Street London W1W 7TNRef. No: 20/05555/LBC | Received: Thu 03 Sep 2020 | Validated: Wed 09 Sep 2020 | Status: Pending
- Display for a temporary period of six months of a non-illuminated estate agent board located on the face of the building measuring 1.2m x 0.9m.4 Oxford Street London W1D 1ALRef. No: 20/03224/AD7 | Received: Mon 25 May 2020 | Validated: Thu 03 Sep 2020 | Status: Decided
Planning – Appeal
20/00093/TPREF | Installation of replacement telecommunication equipment with 6 apertures and associated support poles and equipment at roof level. | University 18-22 Riding House Street London.