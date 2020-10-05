Westminster council is seeking views on busking and street entertainment

Westminster City Council is updating its busking and street entertainment policy, and is seeking the public’s views before finalising the document.

Westminster council is consulting on an updated street entertainment and busking policy.

“In January this year, we consulted on proposals to introduce regulation in key busking hotspots in the West End,” says the Council. “In response to our proposals, many residents and workers expressed concern about the effects of displacement to locations outside the licensed areas. To take account of this feedback, we are now proposing to extend the licensing scheme across the West End and surrounding areas.”

The council has launched a consultation on these updated plans, and is inviting people to two virtual meetings this month to discuss the emerging policy with councillors and licensing officers.

Westminster says it aims “to take a fair and balanced approach to support busking and street entertainment in central London while protecting residents and businesses from the impact of excessive noise and overcrowding that can be caused by performance”.

A new policy for street performance in Westminster: full information on the proposals and how to take part on the council’s web page. Consultation closed 1 November 2020.