Licensing application: 52-53 Eastcastle Street, London W1W 8ED

An application has been made to Westminster council for a premises licence at 52 – 53 Eastcastle Street, London W1W 8ED.

An application has been made for a premises license at 51-53 Eastcastle Street.

Platform Hub One Limited describes the premises as offering social computer gaming and e-sports, with retail, lounge, restaurant, and bar area. They seek permission for a number of licensable activities including:

Performance of dance, Monday to Saturday: 10:00 to 01:00, and Sunday: 11:00 to 00:00; exhibition of films, Monday to Saturday: 10:00 to 01:00, and Sunday: 11:00 to 00:00; indoor sporting events, Monday to Saturday: 10:00 to 01:00, Sunday: 11:00 to 00:00; playing of recorded music, Monday to Saturday: 10:00 to 01:00, Sunday: 11:00 to 00:00; performance of a play, Monday to Saturday: 10:00 to 01:00, and Sunday: 11:00 to 00:00; late night refreshment, Monday to Saturday: 23:00 to 01:00, and Sunday: 23:00 to 00:00; and sale by retail of alcohol, Monday to Saturday: 10:00 to 01:00, and Sunday: 11:00 to 00:00.

The applicant has offered a number of conditions to support the application and the council’s licensing objectives.

See the full details and make a comment: 20/09738/LIPN, 52 – 53 Eastcastle Street London W1W 8ED. The last date for representations to be received by the Licensing Authority is 20 November 2020.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster.