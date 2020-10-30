Licensing application: basement and ground Floor, 7-8 Market Place, London W1W 8AG

An application has been submitted to Westminster council for a new premises licence at basement and ground floor, 7-8 Market Place, London W1W 8AG.

A new premises licence is sought for 7-8 Market Place.

The applicant is Collin Estates Limited and they are seeking permission a number of licensable activities including the following:

Performance of dance, Monday to Sunday: 00:00 to 00:00; performance of live music,

Monday to Sunday: 00:00 to 00:00; playing of recorded music, Monday to Sunday: 00:00 to 00:00; late night refreshment, Monday to Saturday: 23:00 to 00:30 and Sunday: 23:00 to 00:00; and sale by retail of alcohol, Monday to Saturday: 10:00 to 00:00, and Sunday: 12:00 to 23:30.

The applicants say the previous licensed lapsed earlier this year and they seek a new licence on identical terms.

To view the details and make a comment see the full application on the council’s website: 20/09770/LIPN, Basement And Ground Floor 7-8 Market Place London W1W 8AG. The last date for representations to be received by the Licensing Authority is 23 November 2020.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster.