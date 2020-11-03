Planning applications in Bloomsbury and Fitzrovia, October 2020

There were 30 planning applications registered by Camden Council during October 2020 in Bloomsbury ward.
Most of the applications are minor, details required by previous planning consents, change of use, advertising, and there are a number of applications for pavement licences and the placing of tables and chairs on the public highway. There are alterations, including part demolition, to a listed building at Bedford Square; alterations to a listed building at Fitzroy Square and at Gordon Square; and alterations to a shopfront on Tottenham Court Road.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
|Application Number
|Site Address
|Development Description
|Status
|Date Registered
|Decision
|2020/3988/P
|The Brunswick Centre Bloomsbury London WC1N 1BS
|Change of use of exisitng units at Basement, Lower Ground and Ground Floor level to Class E
|REGISTERED
|31-10-2020
|2020/4125/A
|Basement Floor 23 Goodge Street London W1T 2PL
|Display of internally illuminated (lettering only) fascia and projecting signs adjacent to street entrance door.
|REGISTERED
|29-10-2020
|2020/4549/P
|Offices And Premises 1st Floor 23 Goodge Street London W1T 2PL
|Change of Use of First Floor Front Room (Class E – vacant office ) and First Floor Rear Room (Class C3 – Bedsit) into Class C3 First Floor One Bedroom Apartment
|REGISTERED
|27-10-2020
|2020/3545/A
|235 Euston Road London NW1 2BU
|Display of 2 internally illuminated panels to bus shelter.
|REGISTERED
|27-10-2020
|2020/4888/TC
|Miel 57 Warren Street London W1T 5NR
|4 Tables and 8 Chairs Monday to Sunday 08:00 – 18:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|22-10-2020
|2020/4855/PVL
|Pret A Manger 100 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 4TT
|15 Tables, 30 Chairs and 7 Barriers Monday – Saturday 08:00 to 23:00 Sunday 08:00 to 22:00 New Application
|FINAL DECISION
|20-10-2020
|Granted
|2020/4846/PVL
|Pret A Manger 64-72 New Oxford Street, London WC1A 1AZ
|6 Tables and 12 Chairs Monday to Friday 08:00 – 20:00 Sunday and Saturday 08:00 – 18:00
|FINAL DECISION
|20-10-2020
|Granted
|2020/4318/P
|25 Howland Street London W1T 4AJ
|Details of; living roof and living wall, in relation to condition 8 of planning permission 2011/1944/P 30/08/11 for the erection of a six storey building with two basement levels to accommodate a new scientific academic research and teaching building.
|REGISTERED
|20-10-2020
|2020/4806/TC
|Rising Sun 46 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 2ED
|4 Tables and 8 Chairs Monday to Thursday 10:00 – 23:00 Friday and Saturday 10:00 – 23:30 Sunday 12:00 – 22:00 Renewal Application
|REGISTERED
|19-10-2020
|2020/4775/PVL
|Starbucks Coffee 175 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7NU
|2 Tables and 4 Chairs Monday to Sunday 08:00 to 20:00 New Application
|FINAL DECISION
|16-10-2020
|Granted
|2020/4764/L
|39-47 Gordon Square London WC1H 0PD
|Remodelling and refurbishment of 39-47 Gordon Square to will enable the relocation of the School of Law into this building alongside the School of Art, erection of a rear extension at 1st floor level, installation of a green roof to the existing rear extension, the modernisation of teaching facilities and improved wellbeing facilities for staff and students including breakout spaces, kitchenettes, and enlarged cafe, new signage and external lighting, facade repairs and brick cleaning; general repairs to windows and doors and associated internal layout alterations.
|REGISTERED
|15-10-2020
|2020/4759/L
|30 Percy Street London W1T 2DB
|Internal and external alterations to incorporate fire safety measures including installation of 3 rooflights and re-configuration of existing 3 bed flat.
|REGISTERED
|15-10-2020
|2020/4758/T
|67 Ridgmount Gardens London WC1E 7AX
|DD 5 Day Notice FRONT GARDEN: 1 x Hawthorn – Fell to ground level.
|REGISTERED
|15-10-2020
|2020/4646/P
|39-47 Gordon Square London WC1H 0PD
|Remodelling and refurbishment of 39-47 Gordon Square to enable the relocation of the School of Law into this building alongside the School of Art, erection of a rear extension at 1st floor level, installation of a green roof to the existing rear extension, the modernisation of teaching facilities and improved wellbeing facilities for staff and students including breakout spaces, kitchenettes, and enlarged cafe, new signage and external lighting, facade repairs and brick cleaning; general repairs to windows and doors and associated internal layout alterations.
|REGISTERED
|15-10-2020
|2020/4271/P
|The Mortimer Market Centre Capper Street London WC1E 6JB
|Erection of lung health check unit on the car park area to the rear of the Mortimer Market Centre for a temporary period of 12 months.
|REGISTERED
|15-10-2020
|2020/3951/P
|30 Percy Street London W1T 2DB
|External alterations including installation of 3 rooflights associated with re-configuration of existing 3 bed flat.
|REGISTERED
|15-10-2020
|2020/4356/P
|60 Charlotte Street London W1T 2NU
|Variation of condition 3 (approved plans) of permission reference 2019/4582/P dated 06/11/2019 (External alterations to west and south facades including increased footprint and new entrance at ground floor level and replacement of solid panels at first floor level with glazing.) namely to replace 12 solid panels at second floor level on the north west, south east and south west elevations with glazing.
|REGISTERED
|14-10-2020
|2020/4282/L
|Flat D Third Floor 25 Conway Street London W1T 6BW
|Approval of details for Conditions 4 a&b (new windows and facing materials) of application ref 2018/5191/L.
|FINAL DECISION
|13-10-2020
|Granted
|2020/4181/P
|Flat 2 22 Goodge Street London W1T 2QE
|Details required by condition 7 (sedum roof pods) of planning permission granted 31/07/2020 for Second floor rear extension and installation of a condenser unit at second floor
|REGISTERED
|13-10-2020
|2020/4690/L
|40 Bedford Square London WC1B 3HX
|Demolition of the existing two storey link building and erection of a modern metal-framed glazed structure concealed behind vertical metal louvre including the removal of the existing floor slab to create internal double-height space.
|REGISTERED
|12-10-2020
|2020/4198/P
|40 Bedford Square London WC1B 3HX
|Demolition of the existing two storey link building and erection of a modern metal-framed glazed structure concealed behind vertical metal louvre including the removal of the existing floor slab to create internal double-height space.
|REGISTERED
|12-10-2020
|2020/4073/L
|19 Fitzroy Square London W1T 6EQ
|Internal and external alterations and refurbishment including new doorway and access bridge, replacement roofs and access platform, replacement of internal walls/doors, front/side elevation windows and internal stairs, removal or replacement of suspended ceilings and replacement windows to the rear, installation of secondary glazing, internal lift and new internal heating/electrical/drainage systems.
|REGISTERED
|09-10-2020
|2020/4537/PVL
|Le Pain Quotidien 64 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 2ET
|6 Tables and 12 Chairs on Goodge Street 2 Tables and 4 Chairs on Tottenham Court Road Monday to Sunday 08:00 – 20:00 New Application
|FINAL DECISION
|06-10-2020
|Granted
|2020/4521/PVL
|Gaucho 60A Charlotte Street London W1T 2NU
|2 Tables, 4 Chairs and 3 Barriers Monday to Saturday 12:00 – 22:00 New Application
|FINAL DECISION
|05-10-2020
|Refused
|2020/4380/P
|Astor College 99 Charlotte Street London W1T 4QB
|Details of temporary surface treatment and boundary treatment, required by conditions 17a and b of planning permission 2015/1139/P dated 27/08/15 (for refurbishment of existing student accommodation (Sui Generis) comprising 2 storey upper ground floor front extension, 8 storey rear extension and front central bay extended forward (from 1st to 6th floor) to provide 60 additional bedrooms).
|REGISTERED
|02-10-2020
|2020/4504/T
|67 Ridgmount Gardens London WC1E 7AX
|DD 5 Day Notice FRONT GARDEN: 1 x Hawthorn – Reduce primary limb by up to 3m due to progressive lean.
|FINAL DECISION
|01-10-2020
|No Objection to Emergency Works (CA)
|2020/4498/TC
|Fitzrovia 18 Goodge Street London W1T 2QD
|5 Tables and 20 Chairs Monday to Thursday 10:00-23:00 Friday to Saturday 10:00-23:30 Sunday 12:00-22:30
|REGISTERED
|01-10-2020
|2020/2889/P
|171 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7NS
|Alterations to shopfront, including installation of full height glazing.
|REGISTERED
|01-10-2020
|2020/2686/A
|40-42, Woburn Place Bloomsbury London WC1H 0JX
|1 x fascia sign, 2x externally illuminated projecting signs and awning.
|REGISTERED
|01-10-2020
|2020/1054/P
|165-167 Euston Road London NW1 2BH
|Installation of 2x Louvres behind existing front windows at second floor to facilitate 2x internal Adiabatic Cooling Units.
|REGISTERED
|01-10-2020