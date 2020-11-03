Posted on by Editors

Planning applications in Bloomsbury and Fitzrovia, October 2020

There were 30 planning applications registered by Camden Council during October 2020 in Bloomsbury ward.

Most of the applications are minor, details required by previous planning consents, change of use, advertising, and there are a number of applications for pavement licences and the placing of tables and chairs on the public highway. There are alterations, including part demolition, to a listed building at Bedford Square; alterations to a listed building at Fitzroy Square and at Gordon Square; and alterations to a shopfront on Tottenham Court Road.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Application NumberSite AddressDevelopment DescriptionStatusDate RegisteredDecision
2020/3988/PThe Brunswick Centre Bloomsbury London WC1N 1BSChange of use of exisitng units at Basement, Lower Ground and Ground Floor level to Class EREGISTERED31-10-2020
2020/4125/ABasement Floor 23 Goodge Street London W1T 2PLDisplay of internally illuminated (lettering only) fascia and projecting signs adjacent to street entrance door.REGISTERED29-10-2020
2020/4549/POffices And Premises 1st Floor 23 Goodge Street London W1T 2PLChange of Use of First Floor Front Room (Class E – vacant office ) and First Floor Rear Room (Class C3 – Bedsit) into Class C3 First Floor One Bedroom ApartmentREGISTERED27-10-2020
2020/3545/A235 Euston Road London NW1 2BUDisplay of 2 internally illuminated panels to bus shelter.REGISTERED27-10-2020
2020/4888/TCMiel 57 Warren Street London W1T 5NR4 Tables and 8 Chairs Monday to Sunday 08:00 – 18:00 New ApplicationREGISTERED22-10-2020
2020/4855/PVLPret A Manger 100 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 4TT15 Tables, 30 Chairs and 7 Barriers Monday – Saturday 08:00 to 23:00 Sunday 08:00 to 22:00 New ApplicationFINAL DECISION20-10-2020Granted
2020/4846/PVLPret A Manger 64-72 New Oxford Street, London WC1A 1AZ6 Tables and 12 Chairs Monday to Friday 08:00 – 20:00 Sunday and Saturday 08:00 – 18:00FINAL DECISION20-10-2020Granted
2020/4318/P25 Howland Street London W1T 4AJDetails of; living roof and living wall, in relation to condition 8 of planning permission 2011/1944/P 30/08/11 for the erection of a six storey building with two basement levels to accommodate a new scientific academic research and teaching building.REGISTERED20-10-2020
2020/4806/TCRising Sun 46 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 2ED4 Tables and 8 Chairs Monday to Thursday 10:00 – 23:00 Friday and Saturday 10:00 – 23:30 Sunday 12:00 – 22:00 Renewal ApplicationREGISTERED19-10-2020
2020/4775/PVLStarbucks Coffee 175 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7NU2 Tables and 4 Chairs Monday to Sunday 08:00 to 20:00 New ApplicationFINAL DECISION16-10-2020Granted
2020/4764/L39-47 Gordon Square London WC1H 0PDRemodelling and refurbishment of 39-47 Gordon Square to will enable the relocation of the School of Law into this building alongside the School of Art, erection of a rear extension at 1st floor level, installation of a green roof to the existing rear extension, the modernisation of teaching facilities and improved wellbeing facilities for staff and students including breakout spaces, kitchenettes, and enlarged cafe, new signage and external lighting, facade repairs and brick cleaning; general repairs to windows and doors and associated internal layout alterations.REGISTERED15-10-2020
2020/4759/L30 Percy Street London W1T 2DBInternal and external alterations to incorporate fire safety measures including installation of 3 rooflights and re-configuration of existing 3 bed flat.REGISTERED15-10-2020
2020/4758/T67 Ridgmount Gardens London WC1E 7AXDD 5 Day Notice FRONT GARDEN: 1 x Hawthorn – Fell to ground level.REGISTERED15-10-2020
2020/4646/P39-47 Gordon Square London WC1H 0PDRemodelling and refurbishment of 39-47 Gordon Square to enable the relocation of the School of Law into this building alongside the School of Art, erection of a rear extension at 1st floor level, installation of a green roof to the existing rear extension, the modernisation of teaching facilities and improved wellbeing facilities for staff and students including breakout spaces, kitchenettes, and enlarged cafe, new signage and external lighting, facade repairs and brick cleaning; general repairs to windows and doors and associated internal layout alterations.REGISTERED15-10-2020
2020/4271/PThe Mortimer Market Centre Capper Street London WC1E 6JBErection of lung health check unit on the car park area to the rear of the Mortimer Market Centre for a temporary period of 12 months.REGISTERED15-10-2020
2020/3951/P30 Percy Street London W1T 2DBExternal alterations including installation of 3 rooflights associated with re-configuration of existing 3 bed flat.REGISTERED15-10-2020
2020/4356/P60 Charlotte Street London W1T 2NUVariation of condition 3 (approved plans) of permission reference 2019/4582/P dated 06/11/2019 (External alterations to west and south facades including increased footprint and new entrance at ground floor level and replacement of solid panels at first floor level with glazing.) namely to replace 12 solid panels at second floor level on the north west, south east and south west elevations with glazing.REGISTERED14-10-2020
2020/4282/LFlat D Third Floor 25 Conway Street London W1T 6BWApproval of details for Conditions 4 a&b (new windows and facing materials) of application ref 2018/5191/L.FINAL DECISION13-10-2020Granted
2020/4181/PFlat 2 22 Goodge Street London W1T 2QEDetails required by condition 7 (sedum roof pods) of planning permission granted 31/07/2020 for Second floor rear extension and installation of a condenser unit at second floorREGISTERED13-10-2020
2020/4690/L40 Bedford Square London WC1B 3HXDemolition of the existing two storey link building and erection of a modern metal-framed glazed structure concealed behind vertical metal louvre including the removal of the existing floor slab to create internal double-height space.REGISTERED12-10-2020
2020/4198/P40 Bedford Square London WC1B 3HXDemolition of the existing two storey link building and erection of a modern metal-framed glazed structure concealed behind vertical metal louvre including the removal of the existing floor slab to create internal double-height space.REGISTERED12-10-2020
2020/4073/L19 Fitzroy Square London W1T 6EQInternal and external alterations and refurbishment including new doorway and access bridge, replacement roofs and access platform, replacement of internal walls/doors, front/side elevation windows and internal stairs, removal or replacement of suspended ceilings and replacement windows to the rear, installation of secondary glazing, internal lift and new internal heating/electrical/drainage systems.REGISTERED09-10-2020
2020/4537/PVLLe Pain Quotidien 64 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 2ET6 Tables and 12 Chairs on Goodge Street 2 Tables and 4 Chairs on Tottenham Court Road Monday to Sunday 08:00 – 20:00 New ApplicationFINAL DECISION06-10-2020Granted
2020/4521/PVLGaucho 60A Charlotte Street London W1T 2NU2 Tables, 4 Chairs and 3 Barriers Monday to Saturday 12:00 – 22:00 New ApplicationFINAL DECISION05-10-2020Refused
2020/4380/PAstor College 99 Charlotte Street London W1T 4QBDetails of temporary surface treatment and boundary treatment, required by conditions 17a and b of planning permission 2015/1139/P dated 27/08/15 (for refurbishment of existing student accommodation (Sui Generis) comprising 2 storey upper ground floor front extension, 8 storey rear extension and front central bay extended forward (from 1st to 6th floor) to provide 60 additional bedrooms).REGISTERED02-10-2020
2020/4504/T67 Ridgmount Gardens London WC1E 7AXDD 5 Day Notice FRONT GARDEN: 1 x Hawthorn – Reduce primary limb by up to 3m due to progressive lean.FINAL DECISION01-10-2020No Objection to Emergency Works (CA)
2020/4498/TCFitzrovia 18 Goodge Street London W1T 2QD5 Tables and 20 Chairs Monday to Thursday 10:00-23:00 Friday to Saturday 10:00-23:30 Sunday 12:00-22:30REGISTERED01-10-2020
2020/2889/P171 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7NSAlterations to shopfront, including installation of full height glazing.REGISTERED01-10-2020
2020/2686/A40-42, Woburn Place Bloomsbury London WC1H 0JX1 x fascia sign, 2x externally illuminated projecting signs and awning.REGISTERED01-10-2020
2020/1054/P165-167 Euston Road London NW1 2BHInstallation of 2x Louvres behind existing front windows at second floor to facilitate 2x internal Adiabatic Cooling Units.REGISTERED01-10-2020