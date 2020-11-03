Planning applications in Bloomsbury and Fitzrovia, October 2020

There were 30 planning applications registered by Camden Council during October 2020 in Bloomsbury ward.

Most of the applications are minor, details required by previous planning consents, change of use, advertising, and there are a number of applications for pavement licences and the placing of tables and chairs on the public highway. There are alterations, including part demolition, to a listed building at Bedford Square; alterations to a listed building at Fitzroy Square and at Gordon Square; and alterations to a shopfront on Tottenham Court Road.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.