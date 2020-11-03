Planning applications in Fitzrovia West, October 2020

There were 16 planning applications validated by Westminster Council during October 2020 in Fitzrovia West.
Most of the applications are minor or are seeking approval of details required by previous planning consents; amendments to previous permissions, change of use, advertising, and placing tables and chairs on the public highway. There is a proposed amendment to the planning permission for a major development site at Berners Street, Eastcastle Street, Wells Mews, and Wells Street; and alterations at roof level proposed at Berners Street, Bolsover Street, and Langham Street.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
- Amendments to planning permission dated 30 March 2017 (RN: 16/10286/FULL) for, ‘Demolition and redevelopment behind retained Regent Street and Little Portland Street frontages (Nos. 11-12), including rebuilding of mansard roof, to provide retail floorspace at part ground and basement floors and 44 residential dwellings at first to seventh floor levels, with ground floor entrance and ancillary residential at part basement; erection of plant at roof (seventh floor) level, and external terraces to some flats on rear elevations – NAMELY, to amend the wording of condition 11 to read “You must install 1.8m high privacy screens (made of dark grey perforated metal as shown on drawing reference 14056/200915/SKJB-01) to the fourth and fifth floor terraces, as shown on the approved drawings, before occupation of any of the flats hereby approved. The screens must then be permanently maintained.” Morley House 314 – 322 Regent Street LondonRef. No: 20/06853/NMA | Received: Wed 28 Oct 2020 | Validated: Wed 28 Oct 2020 | Status: Pending
- Display for a temporary period of six months of a non-illuminated estate agent board located on the face of the building at a height of between 3.0m and 4.6m above pavement level and measuring 1.2m x 0.9m. 116 Great Portland Street London W1W 6PPRef. No: 20/06804/AD7 | Received: Tue 27 Oct 2020 | Validated: Tue 27 Oct 2020 | Status: Pending
- Variation of Condition 1 of planning permission dated 26 May 2020 (RN: 19/01472/FULL) (as amended by 20/03465/NMA) for, ‘Excavation to create a deeper basement level and excavation under Wells Mews, demolition of 58-60 Berners Street and demolition behind retained facade of 14-17 Wells Street and erection of a new mixed use development within two adjoining buildings comprising lower ground, ground plus 5 storeys fronting Wells Street and lower ground, ground plus 7 storeys fronting Berners Street to accommodate flexible retail (Class A1) or financial and professional services (Class A2) or restaurant (Class A3) purposes on part lower ground and part ground floors, office (Class B1) on upper floors and installation of plant behind screening on both roof levels. The scheme also includes external alterations to 14 and 15 Eastcastle Street (part of Woolverstone House) to accommodate a wider and improved entrance into Wells Mews from Eastcastle Street, an upgraded residential entrance to 1 Wells Mews’; NAMELY, to make the following amendment to the approved development – inclusion of link between Berners Street and Wells Street parts of the building over Wells Mews at first floor level. Development Site At 58-60 Berners St, 14-17 Wells St, 13-15 Eastcastle St And 1 Wells Mews LondonRef. No: 20/06781/FULL | Received: Mon 26 Oct 2020 | Validated: Mon 26 Oct 2020 | Status: Pending
- Infilling of redundant carriageway on the ground floor, new ground floor frontage and use of basement and ground floors as flexible retail (Class E), showroom (sui generis), gymnasium (Class E) or office (Class E). Michelle House 45-46 Berners Street London W1T 3NERef. No: 20/06660/FULL | Received: Wed 21 Oct 2020 | Validated: Mon 26 Oct 2020 | Status: Pending
- Installation of replacement shopfront and use of basement and ground floors as flexible retail (Class E), showroom (sui generis), gymnasium (Class E) or office (Class E). Michelle House 45-46 Berners Street London W1T 3NERef. No: 20/06658/FULL | Received: Wed 21 Oct 2020 | Validated: Mon 26 Oct 2020 | Status: Pending
- Installation of new roof plant within an enclosure, new terrace at rear first floor level and new windows at rear first to fourth floors. Michelle House 45-46 Berners Street London W1T 3NERef. No: 20/06657/FULL | Received: Wed 21 Oct 2020 | Validated: Wed 21 Oct 2020 | Status: Pending
- Erection of a mansard roof extension at fourth floor level to provide additional accommodation (Class E). 48 Langham Street London W1W 7AYRef. No: 20/06631/FULL | Received: Tue 20 Oct 2020 | Validated: Tue 20 Oct 2020 | Status: Pending
- Use of lower ground floor and ground floor for medical (Class F1) and education (Class E) purposes. 70-74 Great Portland Street London W1W 7NQRef. No: 20/06621/FULL | Received: Tue 20 Oct 2020 | Validated: Thu 22 Oct 2020 | Status: Pending
- Details pursuant to condition 2 of planning permission dated 6th October 2020 (RN: 20/03745/FULL), namely details of how waste is going to be stored on the site and how materials for recycling will be stored separately. 10 Rathbone Place London W1T 1HPRef. No: 20/06547/ADFULL | Received: Fri 16 Oct 2020 | Validated: Fri 16 Oct 2020 | Status: Pending
- Use of two areas of the public highway for the placing of tables and chairs; i) 5 tables and 20 chairs in an area measuring 10.40m x 2.50m on Adam and Eve Court and ii) 3 tables and 6 chairs in an area of 6.0m x 1.20m on the Wells Street frontage in connection with the existing public house. 77A Wells Street London W1T 3QPRef. No: 20/06415/TCH | Received: Mon 12 Oct 2020 | Validated: Thu 15 Oct 2020 | Status: Pending
- Erection of roof extension at fifth floor level in connection with the existing fifth floor flat. Increase in height to the lift shaft and roof height on the Bolsolver Street elevation, installation of replacement windows, glazing at basement level on the Bolsover Street elevation, an additional doorway on the Bolsover Street elevation and railings, alterations to the shopfront and signage on the Great Portland Street elevation, partial re-opening of the lightwells at basement level on the Bolsover Street elevation, removal of rooflight at the rear of the ground floor/basement flat within existing lightwell and installation of air conditioning units within an acoustic screen at roof level. 65 Bolsover Street London W1W 5NLRef. No: 20/06427/FULL | Received: Mon 12 Oct 2020 | Validated: Mon 19 Oct 2020 | Status: Pending
- Replacement of an existing window located on the 4th floor. (Linked to 20/06359/FULL) Mappin House 4 Winsley Street London W1W 8HFRef. No: 20/06360/LBC | Received: Fri 09 Oct 2020 | Validated: Fri 09 Oct 2020 | Status: Pending
- Replacement of an existing window located on the 4th floor. (Linked to 20/06360/LBC) Mappin House 4 Winsley Street London W1W 8HFRef. No: 20/06359/FULL | Received: Fri 09 Oct 2020 | Validated: Fri 09 Oct 2020 | Status: Pending
- Display for a temporary period of six months of a non-illuminated estate agent board located on the face of the building at a height of between 3.2m and 4.4m above pavement level and measuring 1.2m x 0.9m. 7 Berners Mews London W1T 3ANRef. No: 20/06383/AD7 | Received: Fri 09 Oct 2020 | Validated: Fri 09 Oct 2020 | Status: Pending
- Variation of condition 6 of planning permission dated 22 October 2019 (RN: 19/02573/TCH) for use of an area of the public highway measuring 0.95m x 8.36m for the placing of 3 tables and 6 chairs and, 1 heater in connection with the existing ground floor use; NAMELY, to allow the use to continue for a further 12 months. 32 Berners Street London W1T 3LRRef. No: 20/06311/FULL | Received: Wed 07 Oct 2020 | Validated: Wed 07 Oct 2020 | Status: Pending
- Display for a temporary period of six months of a non-illuminated estate agent board located on the face of the building at a height of between 3m and 4.6m above pavement level and measuring 1.2m x 0.9m 112-114 Great Portland Street London W1W 6PHRef. No: 20/06307/AD7 | Received: Wed 07 Oct 2020 | Validated: Wed 07 Oct 2020 | Status: Pending