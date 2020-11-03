Planning applications in Fitzrovia West, October 2020

There were 16 planning applications validated by Westminster Council during October 2020 in Fitzrovia West.

Most of the applications are minor or are seeking approval of details required by previous planning consents; amendments to previous permissions, change of use, advertising, and placing tables and chairs on the public highway. There is a proposed amendment to the planning permission for a major development site at Berners Street, Eastcastle Street, Wells Mews, and Wells Street; and alterations at roof level proposed at Berners Street, Bolsover Street, and Langham Street.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.