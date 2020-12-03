Planning applications in Fitzrovia West, November 2020

There were 16 planning applications validated by Westminster Council in Fitzrovia during November 2020.
There are applications for advertising consent, placing of tables and chairs on pavement, removal or alterations to conditions on planning consent, and conditions to satisfy previous planning consent.
There is an application to part-demolish and rebuild at 64 Great Titchfield Street; change of use of premises and alterations at Charlotte Street; alterations to a listed building at 139 and 141 Cleveland Street; and applications relating to planning permission already given for large redevelopments at Berners Street, Eastcastle Street and Wells Street.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
- Display for a temporary period of six months of a non-illuminated estate agent board located on the face of the building at a height of between 3m and 4.6m above pavement level and measuring 1.2m x 0.9m. 68 Great Portland Street London W1W 7NGRef. No: 20/07662/AD7 | Received: Mon 30 Nov 2020 | Validated: Mon 30 Nov 2020 | Status: Pending
- Display for a temporary period of six months of a non-illuminated estate agent board located on the face of the building at a height of between 3m and 4.6m above pavement level and measuring 1.2m x 0.9m. 28 Mortimer Street London W1W 7RDRef. No: 20/07661/AD7 | Received: Mon 30 Nov 2020 | Validated: Mon 30 Nov 2020 | Status: Pending
- Removal of conditions 2, 3, 4, and 6 of planning permission dated 07 September 2013 (RN: 13/09278/FULL) for the: Use of the front part of 23 Charlotte Street as a restaurant (Class A3) in association with the existing restaurant at 19, 21 and 23 (rear) Charlotte Street, NAMELY, to allow unrestricted use of the front part of 23 Charlotte Street as restaurant accommodation (Class E). 23 Charlotte Street London W1T 1RWRef. No: 20/07557/FULL | Received: Thu 26 Nov 2020 | Validated: Thu 26 Nov 2020 | Status: Pending
- Amalgamation of two flats into one dwelling (Class C3), including internal reconfiguration and removal of non-historic staircase, within 139 and 141 Cleveland Street, enlargement of a window at front lightwell. (Linked to 20/07493/FULL) 139 Cleveland Street London W1T 6QFRef. No: 20/07494/LBC | Received: Tue 24 Nov 2020 | Validated: Tue 24 Nov 2020 | Status: Pending
- Amalgamation of two flats into one dwelling (Class C3), including internal reconfiguration and removal of non-historic staircase, within 139 and 141 Cleveland Street, enlargement of a window at front lightwell. (Linked to 20/07494/LBC) 139 Cleveland Street London W1T 6QFRef. No: 20/07493/FULL | Received: Tue 24 Nov 2020 | Validated: Tue 24 Nov 2020 | Status: Pending
- Use of part of ground floor and part of basement floor for commercial, business and service purposes (Class E). 314 – 316 Regent Street London W1B 3BLRef. No: 20/07521/FULL | Received: Tue 24 Nov 2020 | Validated: Tue 24 Nov 2020 | Status: Pending
- Use of ground and basement floor as Class E (Commercial, Business and Service) use. Basement And Ground Floor 310 – 312 Regent Street London W1B 3AURef. No: 20/07518/FULL | Received: Tue 24 Nov 2020 | Validated: Tue 24 Nov 2020 | Status: Pending
- Variation of Conditions 1 and 13, and removal of Condition 12 and 14, of planning permission dated 07 April 2017 (RN: 17/01107) for: Dual/flexible use of part basement (front) and ground floors for either office (Class B1) and / or shops (Class A1) purposes, alterations to the front and rear facades, infill of the light wells at first and second floor level, erection of part single and part two-storey rear extension at 3rd and 4th floor levels with terraces above to provide additional office (Class B1) floorspace. NAMELY, to allow the removal of the car lift, basement car parking and on-site loading bay and enable revised cycle parking storage and access and off-street servicing for the development. 22-24 Berners Street London W1T 3LPRef. No: 20/07425/FULL | Received: Thu 19 Nov 2020 | Validated: Thu 19 Nov 2020 | Status: Pending
- Continued flexible use of the fourth floors for either continued Class E use and/or Class C3 use (comprising 2×1 bed flats). Internal alterations including installation of partitions and secondary glazing, and external alterations for the installation of acoustic vents. (Linked to 20/07370/FULL) Fourth Floor 11 – 13 Charlotte Street London W1T 1RHRef. No: 20/07371/LBC | Received: Wed 18 Nov 2020 | Validated: Wed 18 Nov 2020 | Status: Pending
- Flexible use of the fourth floors for either continued Class E use and/or Class C3 use (comprising 2×1 bed flats). Internal alterations including installation of partitions and secondary glazing, and external alterations for the installation of acoustic vents. (Linked to 20/07371/LBC) Fourth Floor 11 – 13 Charlotte Street London W1T 1RHRef. No: 20/07370/FULL | Received: Wed 18 Nov 2020 | Validated: Wed 18 Nov 2020 | Status: Pending
- Detailed drawings and a biodiversity management plan pursuant to condition 23 of planning permission dated 25th June 2019 (RN 18/08322/FULL)Development Site At 70-88 Oxford Street LondonRef. No: 20/07360/ADFULL | Received: Tue 17 Nov 2020 | Validated: Tue 17 Nov 2020 | Status: Decided
- Detailed guidelines for the display of shop advertisements pursuant to Condition 6 of planning permission dated 25 June 2019 (RN: 18/08322).Development Site At 70-88 Oxford Street LondonRef. No: 20/07359/ADFULL | Received: Tue 17 Nov 2020 | Validated: Tue 17 Nov 2020 | Status: Decided
- Use of the public highway for the placing of 16 tables, 32 chairs, six planters and two barriers in an area measuring 3.7m x 11.4m in connection with the existing ground floor use. Basement To First Floor 11-13 Market Place London W1W 8AHRef. No: 20/07305/TCH | Received: Mon 16 Nov 2020 | Validated: Mon 16 Nov 2020 | Status: Pending
- Demolition and rebuilding external walls of rear wing 64 Great Titchfield Street London W1W 7QHRef. No: 20/07281/FULL | Received: Fri 13 Nov 2020 | Validated: Fri 13 Nov 2020 | Status: Pending
- Display of an internally illuminated (letters only) fascia sign measuring 0.37m x 2m and an LED stripe lit projecting sign measuring 0.6m x 0.78m.51 Eastcastle Street London W1W 8EBRef. No: 20/07152/ADV | Received: Mon 09 Nov 2020 | Validated: Mon 16 Nov 2020 | Status: Decided
- Detailed construction contract or an alternative means to satisfy that demolition on the site will only occur immediately prior to development of the new building pursuant to Condition 19 of planning permission dated 26 May 2020 (RN: 19/01472). Development Site At 58-60 Berners St, 14-17 Wells St, 13-15 Eastcastle St And 1 Wells Mews LondonRef. No: 20/07052/ADFULL | Received: Thu 05 Nov 2020 | Validated: Thu 05 Nov 2020 | Status: Pending