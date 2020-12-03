Planning applications in Fitzrovia West, November 2020

There were 16 planning applications validated by Westminster Council in Fitzrovia during November 2020.

There are applications for advertising consent, placing of tables and chairs on pavement, removal or alterations to conditions on planning consent, and conditions to satisfy previous planning consent.

There is an application to part-demolish and rebuild at 64 Great Titchfield Street; change of use of premises and alterations at Charlotte Street; alterations to a listed building at 139 and 141 Cleveland Street; and applications relating to planning permission already given for large redevelopments at Berners Street, Eastcastle Street and Wells Street.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.