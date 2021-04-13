The first day of post-lockdown shop re-openings saw busier streets and many long but generally swiftly moving queues on Oxford Street. Elsewhere a mixture of strong, steady and quieter business for stores, pubs, restaurants and eateries across Fitzrovia. But much relief all round with the fresh activity and a sunny day helped the keen shoppers and upbeat atmosphere along.

Masked shoppers head up Oxford Street. Photo: A M Hanson.

Large stores saw healthy but pretty quick moving queues. Photo: A M Hanson.

Cheers! on Tottenham Court Road. Photo: A M Hanson.

Stewarding a queue, Oxford Street. Photo: A M Hanson.

Masked up shoppers, Oxford Street. Photo: A M Hanson.

Happy shoppers. Photo: A M Hanson.

Be Calm, Stay Safe… Photo: A M Hanson.

Many news media in the area keen to report on all the new activity. Photo: A M Hanson.

“We’re Back” and relief for this Big Issue vendor on Tottenham Court Road. Photo: A M Hanson.

Sunny break after a busy first lunch service at new Taiwanese cafe, Easy Tiger, on Warren Street. Photo: A M Hanson.

A M Hanson is a Fitzrovia London based artist and photographer. His early nightlife and performance images can now be seen in a range of books. Current projects montage photo sets for advertising and a long term photo series about London’s world of work and retail windows. More at www.amhanson.co.uk and on Facebook.