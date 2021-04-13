The first day of post-lockdown shop re-openings saw busier streets and many long but generally swiftly moving queues on Oxford Street. Elsewhere a mixture of strong, steady and quieter business for stores, pubs, restaurants and eateries across Fitzrovia. But much relief all round with the fresh activity and a sunny day helped the keen shoppers and upbeat atmosphere along.
A M Hanson is a Fitzrovia London based artist and photographer. His early nightlife and performance images can now be seen in a range of books. Current projects montage photo sets for advertising and a long term photo series about London’s world of work and retail windows. More at www.amhanson.co.uk and on Facebook.