The first day of post-lockdown shop re-openings saw busier streets and many long but generally swiftly moving queues on Oxford Street. Elsewhere a mixture of strong, steady and quieter business for stores, pubs, restaurants and eateries across Fitzrovia. But much relief all round with the fresh activity and a sunny day helped the keen shoppers and upbeat atmosphere along. 

Masked shoppers head up Oxford Street. Photo: A M Hanson.
Large stores saw healthy but pretty quick moving queues. Photo: A M Hanson.
Cheers! on Tottenham Court Road. Photo: A M Hanson.
Stewarding a queue, Oxford Street. Photo: A M Hanson.
Masked up shoppers, Oxford Street. Photo: A M Hanson.
Happy shoppers. Photo: A M Hanson.
Be Calm, Stay Safe… Photo: A M Hanson.
Many news media in the area keen to report on all the new activity. Photo: A M Hanson.
“We’re Back” and relief for this Big Issue vendor on Tottenham Court Road. Photo: A M Hanson.
Sunny break after a busy first lunch service at new Taiwanese cafe, Easy Tiger, on Warren Street. Photo: A M Hanson.

A M Hanson is a Fitzrovia London based artist and photographer.  