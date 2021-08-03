Developers demolishing a commercial and residential block at 247 Tottenham Court Road are seeking local people’s views on the plan to manage the work as well as the route of vehicles in and out of the site.

“We are now consulting with the local community on the first phase of our draft Construction Management Plan (CMP),” say M&G Real Estate, the owners of the site, and development managers CO-RE.

“This part of the CMP outlines how we will ensure that the demolition of the existing buildings on site will be managed safely and conducted to the highest standards, to mitigate noise and disruption to our neighbours.”

Despite the building being on Tottenham Court Road the proposed route for vehicles during demolition and excavation will be via Gower Street, Bedford Avenue, Morwell Street, Bayley Street, and the north side of Bedford Square — passing homes and a number of Grade 1 listed buildings.

Demolition is due to start this autumn and the project is due to be completed by autumn 2024.

The draft CMP can be seen by visiting the project website. Comments on the draft plan must be submitted by Thursday 12 August 2021.

“We will then consider any feedback ahead of submitting the draft CMP and your comments (which will remain anonymous) to Camden Council for their approval before demolition works begin,” state M&G and CO-RE.