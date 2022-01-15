52-53 Eastcastle Street. Whistle Punks has applied to vary the premises licence. Photo: Fitzrovia News

Whistle Punks UK Limited has applied to Westminster Council for a variation of the premises licence at the ground floor and basement of 52-53 Eastcastle Street, Fitzrovia.

The application is to reduce the terminal hours of licensable activities and to change a number of conditions to reflect the new function of the premises.

“The provision of licensable activities authorised by this Licence and provided at the premises shall be ancillary to the main function of the premises as an axe throwing/live sporting venue,” states the application.

A number of conditions are offered in support of the application.

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

21/14674/LIPV, 52 – 53 Eastcastle Street, London W1W 8ED.

The last date for making a representation is 20 January 2022.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make.