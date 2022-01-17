Jessica Simor QC, Lord David Neuberger, and John Fairhurst at the launch of Bloomsbury Law Clinic. Photo: Bloomsbury Institute.

Lord David Neuberger, former president of the Supreme Court, has opened a new law clinic in Bloomsbury which will give free free housing advice to people living in Camden who can’t afford a solicitor and do not qualify for legal aid.

Bloomsbury Institute’s Bloomsbury Law Clinic was officially opened on Friday 14 January and will start providing advice on housing law by telephone and email from Monday 17 January.

The Bedford Square based clinic will be run by academics from the Bloomsbury Institute’s law faculty and local solicitors. They will be offering advice for residential tenants on tenancy disputes, maintenance issues, and eviction.

“Now more than ever, law clinics perform an absolutely essential function for society,” said Lord Neuberger.

“Without them, we risk limiting access to the information and advice that many people need, but cannot afford, when seeking justice.”

He said the law clinic will train students and equip them for the real world of law and business.

John Fairhurst, Bloomsbury Institute’s academic principle and legal expert, said the clinic will be providing a much-needed advice service for the local community.

“After seeing first-hand the housing problems people faced as a result of Covid-19, we felt it was only right to set up a Law Clinic to help those in need,” he said.

Appointments are available to book from Monday 17 January. Visit bil.ac.uk/law-clinic.