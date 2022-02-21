Camden and Westminster councils had issued service updates on Friday morning after the Met Office upgraded its weather warning from “amber” to “red” for London and the south east of England. The public were advised to stay indoors between 10am and 3pm.
A “yellow” weather warning for wind was in force from 12 noon Sunday 20 February until 1pm on Monday 21 February.
Drivers were advised to give cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians more room than usual. “They are more likely to be blown around by side winds — always keep a safe distance,” said the Met Office advice.