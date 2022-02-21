A telephone box door was ripped off by Storm Eunice and lies on the pavement along with branches from trees and rubbish. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

After the high winds firefighters had to extinguish a bin fire on Tottenham Court Road near the junction with Windmill Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Panels on the Sainbury Wellcome Centre building on Howland Street were torn off by Storm Eunice. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Crabtree Fields was kept locked along with all other Camden parks. The Regent’s Park was also closed all day on Friday. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

A flat roof panel was blown off and landed in Whitfield Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

A parked motor cycle was blown over in Cleveland Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Pedestrians were warned not to walk on part of Cleveland Street after a metal panel on a new building was ripped off by the wind. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

A tree in a planter was blown over in Warren Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

A dead tree was snapped off in Howland Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Barriers were blown over in Warren Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Camden and Westminster councils had issued service updates on Friday morning after the Met Office upgraded its weather warning from “amber” to “red” for London and the south east of England. The public were advised to stay indoors between 10am and 3pm.

A “yellow” weather warning for wind was in force from 12 noon Sunday 20 February until 1pm on Monday 21 February.

Drivers were advised to give cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians more room than usual. “They are more likely to be blown around by side winds — always keep a safe distance,” said the Met Office advice.