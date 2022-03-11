Planet Organic at 23-24 Tottenham Court Road seeks a licence for the sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises.

Planet Organic has applied to Camden Council for a new premises licence at its store at 23-24 Tottenham Court Road, Fitzrovia.

The application seeks permission for the sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises from 8am to 8pm Monday to Saturday, and from 12noon to 6pm on Sunday.

The business is described as a grocery retailer with a café and hot food counter.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\109073, 23-24 Tottenham Court Road, London W1T 1BJ.

The last date for making a representation is 4 April 2022.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.

Camden’s Statement of Licensing Policy can be found here.