Keir Starmer says that Labour wants the highest standards and security for those renting in London. Photo: BBC.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said that “political issues” such as a lack of funding are preventing councils in London from properly protecting private renters.

Starmer, who is MP for Holborn and St Pancras, was joined by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in Barnet on Friday as the party officially launched its local election campaign.

Councils in London, 21 of which are run by Labour, have been accused of “failing in their duties to hold landlords accountable” by not using the powers at their disposal to regulate the private rented sector. There are roughly 2.7 million private renters in London, with around 300,000 living in conditions deemed to be unacceptable.

It was reported earlier this year that seven councils in London had not issued a single fine for rogue landlords between 2018 and 2021 despite thousands of complaints. Those being Labour-run Camden, Haringey, Harrow and Lewisham, Tory-run Bromley and Kensington & Chelsea, and Lib-Dem run Sutton.

Camden did however secure a court order banning four landlords from letting property for five years.

Ahead of local elections on 5 May, London Renters’ Union, which represents nearly 6,000 private renters across the capital, has called on all candidates to commit to greater regulation for the private rented sector.

It comes following the recent announcement that Labour-run Brent Council will introduce a borough-wide landlord licensing scheme and further regulations for landlords following negotiations with the union.

But Labour leader Starmer, speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service on Friday, said there is a “political issue here over the money that is available to councils”.

Starmer said: “We want the highest standards, we want security for those renting or anyone living in London — that’s a fundamental issue, a fundamental right. It goes right to the heart of Labour values. Labour councils are working hard on that.

“I’m not going to excuse individual examples where the conditions aren’t what they should be, and I obviously think about the families that are living in those conditions. But there is a political issue here about the money that is available to councils and the cuts that they’ve had over many, many years, and what the Government is trying to do is to outsource the problems from Government and put them at the door of local authorities.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has long been calling for greater regulation of the private rented sector in London and included a pledge to introduce rent controls in his re-election manifesto last May.

Recently, Khan has urged the Government to give him the power to implement a rent freeze in the capital to combat the spiralling cost of living crisis.

But while Keir Starmer said it was a “very important initiative”, he added, “whether that would work for the whole of the United Kingdom is another issue”.

Claire Weldon, an organiser with London Renters’ Union, said: “Councils are failing in their duties to hold landlords accountable and are leaving renters alone to face miserable and unsafe conditions and terrifying threats of violence by landlords.

“In the last few weeks, we’ve supported renters in Brent, Newham and Lewisham who are facing harassment and illegal eviction from their landlord and all of them have been badly let down by council staff who have failed to properly use their powers to protect tenants and given tenants incorrect information. Emails and phone calls requesting councils take action when landlords fail to make urgent safety repairs often go unanswered.

“If the rules around MOTs weren’t enforced there would be a big increase in car crashes and it’s the same with our city’s housing system. Councils aren’t taking action when landlords break the rules and as a result there are 300,000 Londoners living in private rented homes that are unsafe because of issues like faulty wiring, mould, leaks, and broken heating,” she said.