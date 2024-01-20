Alex Coffee, 1 Hanson Street. An application has been made for a licence to sell alcohol at the premises. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Alexandros Lais has applied to Westminster Council for a new premises licence at Alex Coffee, 1 Hanson Street, in Fitzrovia West.

The application seeks permission for the sale of alcohol. No further detials are available at the moment as the application has not yet appeared on Westminster Council’s public licensing register.

There is however a public notice in the Westminster Extra newspaper which states that the closing date for responding to the public consultation is 11 February 2024. (Fitzrovia News will update this report when more details of the application are available.)

Public notice of licensing application for a new premises licence at Alex Coffee, 1 Hanson Street.