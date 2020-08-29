Goodge Street Station to re-open with restricted hours

Goodge Street underground station will re-open with restricted hours after being closed since the spring due to the coronavirus.

From Monday 31 August the station will open Monday to Friday from 7am to 7pm only, says Transport for London.

The station was one of up to 40 stations on the London Underground network shut to reduce the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Four passenger lifts operate at Goodge Street and there is an emergency staircase.

Face coverings must be worn for the full duration of journeys on the public transport network, including inside stations.