Covid-19 advice and services are available from the NHS.

Local councillors serving Fitzrovia on the Camden side in Bloomsbury ward are: Adam Harrison, Sabrina Francis, and Rishi Madlani; telephone: 020 7974 2792. On the Westminster side in the West End ward they are: Paul Fisher, Patrick Lilley, and Jessica Toale; telephone: 020 7641 5377.

Members of Parliament serving Fitzrovia. In Cities of London and Westminster the representative is Nickie Aiken. In Holborn and St Pancras the representative is Keir Starmer.

Fitzrovia Community Centre has activities available, and a community garden. fitzroviacommunitycentre.org Visit 2 Foley Street, call 020 7580 8680.

All Souls C of E Primary School, Foley Street takes children from ages 3 to 11.

Fitzrovia Youth in Action is a local charity for young people. Call at Basement 66-68 Warren Street or telephone 020 7388 7399.

Rainbow Angels Nursery Fitzrovia, 54A Whitfield Street. More information at rainbowangels.co.uk

Little Raccoons Day Nursery, Holcroft Court, Carburton Street, Fitzrovia, London W1W 5AL. See their website or email info-fitzrovia@littleraccoons.co.uk

Age UK provides services for people over 50 years old. In Camden call 020 7239 0400 or visit ageuk.org.uk/camden; in Westminster call 020 3004 5610 or visit ageuk.org.uk/westminster

American International Church offers services including a soup kitchen for the homeless and those in need. Call 020 7580 2791, or visit 79A Tottenham Court Road.

Fitzrovia News does its best to ensure the above information is accurate. If you find a mistake or have a suggestion for an item of community information or a service, please contact us.