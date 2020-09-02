Fitzrovia West Neighbourhood Forum will hold virtual public meeting to discuss planning and traffic

The Fitzrovia West Neighbourhood Forum will hold a virtual annual general meeting this month to report on progress in developing a neighbourhood plan, and will feature a guest speaker who will talk about creating a low traffic neighbourhood.

FitzWest want to reduce air pollution and make other environmental improvements.

The public consultation on the draft neighbourhood plan for Fitzrovia West was completed in August and the document will now be examined by a government inspector. If approved the plan will be subject to a local referendum of residents and business owners.

The annual general meeting will be given an update on the plan and how it would shape land development and use in the area, and the effect on new planning applications submitted to Westminster City Council.

Attendees will hear from a guest guest speaker. Chris Martin, an urban designer and planner from Urban Movement, who will give a presentation about creating a low traffic neighbourhood in Fitzrovia. This would restrict motor traffic that is just passing through, cutting air pollution and road danger, but still allow full access by motor vehicle to every address.

There will be the opportunity for people to ask questions about the work of the forum and topics presented at the meeting.

The forum, which is made up of local residents and business owners, is looking for new members who are representative of Fitzrovia West.

“We’re keen to ensure that our membership and executive are fully representative of local residents and workers, since at least 35 percent of the population is of non-white ethnic origin,” says FitzWest. “So we’re actively seeking new members and particularly to engage people from all ethnic groups and younger people.”

Due to ongoing concerns about Covid-19 the meeting will be held over Zoom.

Fitzrovia West Neighbourhood Forum AGM 2020. Virtual meeting at 6pm Thursday 17 September 2020. To join the Forum (membership is free to local residents and businesses) and attend the AGM please email info@fitzwest.org by 4pm on 16 September for a link to the Zoom meeting.