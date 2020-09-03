Planning applications in Bloomsbury and Fitzrovia, August 2020

There were 24 planning applications registered by Camden Council in Bloomsbury ward during August 2020. They were mostly small applications, pavement licences (PVL) and one major planning application at 247 Tottenham Court Road.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.