Planning applications in Bloomsbury and Fitzrovia, August 2020

There were 24 planning applications registered by Camden Council in Bloomsbury ward during August 2020. They were mostly small applications, pavement licences (PVL) and one major planning application at 247 Tottenham Court Road.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
|Application Number
|Site Address
|Development Description
|Status
|Date Registered
|Decision
|2020/3934/PVL
|Caffe Nero 239-240 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7QP
|6 tables and 12 chairs, Monday to Sunday 08:00-21:00 New Application form
|REGISTERED
|28-08-2020
|2020/3835/PVL
|HCP Gelati ltd 21 Goodge Street London W1T 2PJ
|3 Tables and 6 Chairs Monday to Saturday 12;00-23:00 Sunday 12:00-22:00 New application
|FINAL DECISION
|24-08-2020
|Granted
|2020/3816/PVL
|Andreas Restaurant Ltd 40 Charlotte Street London W1T 2NW
|6 Tables, 12 Chairs, 2 Barriers and 2 Umbrellas Monday – Saturday 12:00-22:30 Sunday 12:00-21:30 New Application
|REGISTERED
|21-08-2020
|2020/3804/PVL
|Blacksheep Coffee 5-7 Goodge Street London W1T 2PD
|4 Tables, 8 Chairs and 2 Barriers Monday – Friday 08:00-18:00, Saturday 08:00 to 18:30 Sunday 08:00 to 1700 New Application
|FINAL DECISION
|21-08-2020
|Granted
|2020/3277/P
|29 Tottenham Street London W1T 4RP
|Alterations to and enlargement of rear ventilation extract duct.
|REGISTERED
|21-08-2020
|2020/3791/PVL
|Caffe Nero 126 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 5AT
|6 Tables, 12 Chairs and 2 Barriers Monday – Sunday 08:00 to 21:00 New application
|REGISTERED
|20-08-2020
|2020/3412/A
|60 Charlotte Street London W1T 2NU
|Installation of external vinyl advertisements to ground and first floor glazing on Charlotte Street and Scala Street elevations.
|REGISTERED
|20-08-2020
|2020/3652/PVL
|(as part of W|arren Streeteary) Honey and Co 25a Warren St London W1T 5LZ
|4 tables and 8 chairs Monday to Friday 08:00-22:30 Saturday 09;30-22;30 New application
|FINAL DECISION
|14-08-2020
|Granted
|2020/3646/PVL
|(part of Warren Streeteary) Honey and Spice 52 Warren St London W1t 5NJ
|3 Tables and 6 Chairs Monday to Friday 08:00-22:30 Saturday 09;30-22;30
|FINAL DECISION
|14-08-2020
|Granted
|2020/3351/L
|41- 43 Grafton Way London W1T 5DG
|Various repointing and repair works to roofs, elevations, rainwater goods and terraced areas; replacement of deck and water proof coverings.
|REGISTERED
|14-08-2020
|2020/3583/P
|247 Tottenham Court Road, London, W1T 7HH; 3 Bayley Street, London, WC1B 3HA; 1 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; 2-3 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; and 4 Morwell Street, London, W1T 7QT.
|Demolition of 247 Tottenham Court Road, 3 Bayley Street, 1 Morwell Street, 2-3 Morwell Street and 4 Morwell Street and the erection of a mixed use office led development comprising ground plus five storey building for office (Class B1) use, flexible uses at ground and basement (Class A1/A2/A3/B1/D1/D2), residential (Class C3) use, basement excavation, provision of roof terraces, roof level plant equipment and enclosures, cycle parking, public realm and other associated works.
|REGISTERED
|13-08-2020
|2020/3569/L
|29 Conway Street London W1T 6BW
|Internal alterations including new partition and door arrangement between the basement and third floors associated with the change of use of the existing 18Bed HMO (sui-generis) into 13Bed HMO (sui-generis) units.
|REGISTERED
|13-08-2020
|2020/3065/A
|Former Odeon Site and Rosenheim Building 25 Grafton Way London WC1E 6DB
|Display of 4 information monoliths around perimeter of building (junction of Grafton Way and Tottenham Court Road, Grafton Way entrance, Huntley Street and junction of Beaumont Place and Grafton Way); 2 signs to flanking walls of Huntley Street / Grafton Way Entrance; and 1 sign to ‘drop off entrance’ on Grafton Way; all signs to be non-illuminated.
|REGISTERED
|13-08-2020
|2020/3148/P
|29 Conway Street London W1T 6BW
|Internal alterations associated with the change use of the existing 18 Bed HMO units (sui-generis) into 13 Bedroom HMO units between the basement and third floors.
|REGISTERED
|11-08-2020
|2020/3079/L
|33 Fitzroy Square London W1T 6EU
|Replacement of two decorative medallions to the front elevation.
|REGISTERED
|10-08-2020
|2020/2958/L
|53 Bedford Square London WC1B 3DP
|Provision of replacement timber door in place of unauthorised modern metal door in front basement area access to house .
|REGISTERED
|09-08-2020
|2020/3514/PVL
|ROKA ( part of Charlotte Streeteary) 37 Charlotte Street, Fitzrovia, London Post Code W1T 1RR
|5 Tables, 20 Chairs and 4 Plant Pots Monday to Saturday 12:00-23:00 Sunday 12:00-22:00 New Application
|FINAL DECISION
|06-08-2020
|Granted
|2020/3498/PVL
|Court 108A Tottenham Court Road London W1T 5AA
|4Tables, 12 Chairs Monday to Saturday 09:00-23:00 Sunday 09:00-22:00 New application
|FINAL DECISION
|06-08-2020
|Granted
|2020/3384/L
|6 Fitzroy Square London W1T 5DX
|Alterations to roof parapet gutters, associated rainwater goods and flashings.
|REGISTERED
|06-08-2020
|2020/3197/P
|183-193 Euston Road London NW1 2BE
|Replacement of the existing rear exit on Gower Place into the Wellcome Collection. New double entrance door into the main building, accessible ramp and staircase, installation of dual height video intercoms and minor works to the pavement. Removal of stone staircase, double door and stone and metal parapet wall.
|REGISTERED
|05-08-2020
|2020/3463/A
|33-37 University Street London WC1E 6JN
|Display of non-illuminated projecting sign and illuminated lighting channel above the front elevation canopy.
|REGISTERED
|04-08-2020
|2020/3453/TC
|PaStation 76 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 2HG
|6 Tables, 12 Chaiors and 13 Planters Monday to Thursday 08:00 – 23:00 Friday to Saturday 08:00 – 23:30 Sunday 08:00 – 22;30
|REGISTERED
|04-08-2020
|2020/2682/P
|33-37 University Street London WC1E 6JN
|Alterations to the ground floor elevation including the alteration of existing building entrances and enlargement of the existing window openings; installation of a canopy and signage above the ground floor.
|REGISTERED
|04-08-2020
|2020/3433/PVL
|Part Of Charlotte Street Streeteary Ampeli 18 Charlotte Street W1T 2LZ
|3 Tables and 6 Chairs Monday to saturday 11:00-23:00 Sunday 11;00-22:00 New application
|FINAL DECISION
|03-08-2020
|Granted