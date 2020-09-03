Planning applications in Fitzrovia West, August 2020

There were nine planning applications validated by Westminster Council in Fitzrovia West during August 2020. They were mostly minor applications, advertising consent, change of use, and submission of details required by previous applications.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.