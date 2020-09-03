Planning applications in Fitzrovia West, August 2020

There were nine planning applications validated by Westminster Council in Fitzrovia West during August 2020. They were mostly minor applications, advertising consent, change of use, and submission of details required by previous applications.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
- Display of one non-illuminated fascia sign measuring 0.35m x 2.54m and one non-illuminated projecting sign measuring 0.65m x 0.65m 61 Great Portland Street London W1W 7LLRef. No: 20/05360/ADV | Received: Mon 24 Aug 2020 | Validated: Mon 24 Aug 2020 | Status: Pending
- Display for a temporary period of six months of a non-illuminated estate agent board attached to the railings in front of the building at street level and measuring 0.9m x 0.6m.55 Riding House Street London W1W 7EERef. No: 20/05280/AD7 | Received: Thu 20 Aug 2020 | Validated: Thu 20 Aug 2020 | Status: Decided
- Details pursuant to condition 5 of planning permission dated 11th March 2019 (RN: 18/03229), namely the submission of details of design and method statements for each stage of the development (in consultation with London Underground) for demolition, all of the foundations, basement and ground floor structures, or for any other structures below ground level, including piling (temporary and permanent).134 Oxford Street London W1D 1LURef. No: 20/05096/ADFULL | Received: Wed 12 Aug 2020 | Validated: Thu 13 Aug 2020 | Status: Decided
- Installation of a replacement shopfront. 17 Little Portland Street London W1W 8BPRef. No: 20/05105/FULL | Received: Wed 12 Aug 2020 | Validated: Wed 12 Aug 2020 | Status: Pending
- Display for a temporary period of six months of a non-illuminated estate agent board located on the face of the building at first floor level and measuring 0.9m x 0.6m.43 Margaret Street London W1W 8SBRef. No: 20/04965/AD7 | Received: Fri 07 Aug 2020 | Validated: Fri 07 Aug 2020 | Status: Decided
- Details pursuant to condition 3 of planning permission dated 26th May 2020 (RN: 19/01472), namely the submission of a completed Appendix A checklist from the Code of Construction Practice, signed by the applicant and approved by the Council’s Environmental Sciences TeamDevelopment Site At 58-60 Berners St, 14-17 Wells St, 13-15 Eastcastle St And 1 Wells Mews LondonRef. No: 20/04972/ADFULL | Received: Fri 07 Aug 2020 | Validated: Mon 10 Aug 2020 | Status: Decided
- Dual alternative use of the basement as offices classed B1 or beauty salon sui generis. 45A Rathbone Street London W1T 1NWRef. No: 20/04685/FULL | Received: Fri 24 Jul 2020 | Validated: Tue 25 Aug 2020 | Status: Pending
- Dual/alternative use of the basement, ground and six upper storeys as medical consulting suites (Class D1) or offices (Class B1) (site includes 234-238 Great Portland Street). 234 Great Portland Street London W1W 5QTRef. No: 20/03467/FULL | Received: Thu 04 Jun 2020 | Validated: Mon 03 Aug 2020 | Status: Pending
- Details of an alternative method of cleaning the glazed brick pursuant to conditon 3 of listed building consent dated 8th November 2019 (RN:19/07683).326 Regent Street London W1B 3BLRef. No: 20/00549/ADLBC | Received: Mon 27 Jan 2020 | Validated: Thu 20 Aug 2020 | Status: No Further Action