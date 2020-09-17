The forgotten history of Mortimer Street and its artistic community

A history of Mortimer Street and its artistic connections will be uncovered in a talk this month given by a curator from the Museum of London.

Mortimer Street in Fitzrovia has a hidden artistic history.

The streets around Mortimer Street in Fitzrovia became the base for figures as diverse as Virginia Woolf, George Orwell, Karl Marx, Quentin Crisp, Aleister Crowley, and Boy George — but its artistic history began long before.

Historian Danielle Thom has investigated the forgotten history of the street. She will reveal details of a little known artists’ community that thrived there in the late 18th century and an establishment where modernity and urban expansion rubbed up against the antique grace of classical sculpture.

Thom is Curator of Making at the Museum of London; covering all things relating to decorative/applied arts, crafts, and the history of making in London from the early 18th century to the present day.

She will be joined by Devon Cox who will give a talk about Tite Street in Chelsea and its artistic history.

Online event: Salon No.79: London’s Lost Artistic Worlds. 7pm Thursday 24 September 2020. Entry: £4.50.