Fitzrovia building projects and architects short-listed in design awards

Two new buildings and one refurbishment in Fitzrovia have been short-listed for design awards, and one Fitzrovia-based architecture practice has five projects nominated.

Conservation-led development. dMFK and Bureau De Change have transformed The Gaslight, an Art Deco building on Rathbone Street

The New London Awards “celebrate the very best architecture, planning and development schemes making the capital a better place in which to live, work and play”, says organiser New London Architecture, which is based in Store Street.

More than 130 projects across 13 categories have been put forward with the winners to be announced in November

In the “caring” category is UCLH’s Phase 5 new hospital building on Huntley Street designed by Clerkenwell-based Pilbrow and Partners.

The Gaslight building on Rathbone Street has been nominated in the “conserving” category which rewards the restoration and reuse of buildings. dMFK architects and Bureau De Change transformed the Art Deco building “creating a contemporary and flexible workspace”.

A surprising inclusion on the list is 101 on Cleveland Street which has been nominated for the housing category. The development features 103 homes in three buildings linked by podium gardens at first floor and commercial uses at ground, “activating all three street boundaries of the triangular island site”.

The major development towers over nearby social housing yet contains no new social housing. During the public consultation on the planning application, the Fitzrovia West Neighbourhood Forum described the project as “a crassly over-developed scheme” which “knocks out many small business units that are the life blood of Fitzrovia”. The bulk of the building “overshadows Holcroft Court, the mews and Cleveland Street frontages to an unacceptable level”.

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, which have a practice in Tottenham Street in Fitzrovia said they are “delighted to have five projects shortlisted in six categories”. They received nominations for the Southbank Undercroft Skate Space, Rotherhithe Primary School, Battersea Exchange, The Britannia Project, and Old Paradise Street.

