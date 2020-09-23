Premises licence application: Le Pain Quotidien, 64 Tottenham Court Road, London W1T 2ET

An application has been made to Camden Council for a new premises licence at Le Pain Quotidien, 64 Tottenham Court Road, London W1T 2ET.

The application seeks a licence for the sale by retail of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises from 10am to 11pm Monday to Saturday and from 12noon to 10.30pm on Sundays.

The applicant says the business is an international chain of bakery-restaurants selling baked goods, bread, salads, sandwiches, beverages, and tartines. They have offered a number of conditions to support the council’s licensing policy objectives.

A public consultation on the application is open until 16 October 2020. To see the full application and make a representation search the public licensing register for application APP\PREMISES-NEW\102888.