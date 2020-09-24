Historic toy museum re-opens with guided tours and reduced hours of business

Pollock’s Toy Museum will be re-emerging from its lockdown closure this autumn with reduced opening times but with the addition of weekly guided tours to whet the appetite of fans of historical playthings.

Three men and a dog. Seth, Haggis, Eddy, and Jack prepare to re-open Pollocks Toy Museum.

Since 1968 Pollock’s Toy Museum has been housed in two historic buildings on the corner of Scala Street and Whitfield Street. It is one of the oldest continuously running businesses in Fitzrovia, and its famous and unique collection of toys from around the world spans more than four millennia.

The curiosity is well-known for its toy theatres, and a collection of scary-looking, Victorian china dolls imprisoned in a locked room which can be viewed safely from behind a glass screen.

A room full of dolls, safely locked away.

From Saturday 3 October, due to continuing Covid-19 restrictions, the museum will re-open but only for pre-booked, guided tours on Fridays and pre-booked, self-guided visits on Saturdays.

For regular visitors the hour-long guided tours will offer “a fresh perspective on the collection, drawing out it’s many stories” say Pollocks. Starting with a history of the neighbourhood, the museum itself, followed by a personal tour of the collection, insights into the exhibits, and an opportunity to ask questions before exiting through the gift shop.

Pollocks Toy Museum, 1 Scala Street, London, W1T 2HL. Open Fridays and Saturdays by pre-booking until further notice. See: pollockstoymuseum.co.uk