Licence application: 22 Berners Street, London W1T 3LP

An application has been made to Westminster Council for a new premises licence at 22 Berners Street, London W1T 3LP.

Fora, 22 Berners Street.

The application made by Fora Space Limited seeks permission for the sale of alcohol on the premises from 10am to 11pm Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 11.30pm on Sundays.

The applicant states that sales of alcohol will be to members of the Fora flexible office space and their guests. A number of conditions have been offered by the applicant in support of Westminster Council’s licensing policy objectives.

The application is open for public consultation until 9 October 2020. For full details and to make a comment see the application 20/08162/LIPN, 22 Berners Street, London W1T 3LP on the council’s website.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster.