Camden Council seeks guidance on high streets, biodiversity, and planning

Camden Council is seeking guidance from the public on the future of shopping streets, the state of nature in the borough, and on updating its planning guidance.

The council has launched three “commonplace engagements” — a crowd-sourced form of public consultation — where the public can place virtual sticky notes on a map with suggestions on how to improve things, or at least stop them from getting any worse.

Mixed-use areas like Fitzrovia have residents living cheek by jowl with businesses and the planning and licensing system is intended to maintain a balance of the competing demands put on the neighbourhood. Major streets like Tottenham Court Road, Goodge Street, Charlotte Street, Store Street, Warren Street and Cleveland Street serve the local community as well as visitors to the area.

Camden Council says “our high streets have seen a lot of change in recent years and COVID-19 has added new challenges and opportunities into the mix. As we emerge from the crisis through the recovery and renewal phase, this is your opportunity to help shape and redefine your high streets so that they are ready to face the future”. The consultation also seeks views on the “streateries” programme. Leave a comment and share your ideas and ambitions for your local high street.

Our local open spaces are vital for public health and an opportunity for people to meet and relax. In the weekdays they can be under great pressure to accommodate thousands of people who work or visit the area each day as well as local residents.

Green spaces are also important for wildlife. Or parks support a variety of insects, birds and mammals. Fitzrovia is on a wildlife corridor — known as a B-Line — stretching north and south across London linking wildlife areas together. This is an important network to sustain bees, butterflies and hoverflies which have suffered badly over the last fifty years. Have your say what is important to you about Camden’s wildlife and green spaces.

Camden is reviewing its Planning Guidance (CPG) documents, which provide detailed advice and guidance on how it applies its planning policies. View planning guidance documents and make a comment. Comments can be received until the 9th October 2020.

Camden is also seeking comments on its Home Improvements (formerly named Altering and extending your home); comments can be made on this document via the online engagement page.