Planning applications in Bloomsbury and Fitzrovia, September 2020

Application Number Site Address Development Description Status Date Registered Decision

2020/4482/PVL Gaucho 60A Charlotte Street London W1T 2NU 2 Tables, 4 Chairs and 3 Barriers Monday to Sunday 12:00 – 22:00 New Application WITHDRAWN 30-09-2020 Withdrawn Decision

2020/3708/L The British Museum 78-88 Great Russell Street London WC1B 3DG Replacement copper roof over Gallery 48, incorporating cross ventilation & relocation of roof hatch. REGISTERED 30-09-2020

2020/4440/PVL Caffe Nero 126 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 5AT 2 Tables, 8 Chairs and 2 Barriers Monday – Sunday 08:00 to 21:00 New Application REGISTERED 29-09-2020

2020/4394/T 6 Endsleigh Street London WC1H 0EF REAR GARDEN: 1 x Fig (T1) – Crown reduction throughout upper canopy by up to 3m to near natural lower canopy to be retained, reduce rear section of crown (NE section and direction that tree is leaning) by up to 3.5m, reducing branches over hanging neighouring gardens to nearer the boundary line whilst retaining screening for privacy and lift rear section to 2m to allow easier access and reduce weight. REGISTERED 29-09-2020

2020/3839/P St Giles Hotel 12 Bedford Avenue London WC1B 3GH Installation of 88 microwave antennas on the existing roof and associated works REGISTERED 29-09-2020

2020/4435/L 9 Conway Street London W1T 6BL Erection of roof extension with mezzanine level and associated works REGISTERED 28-09-2020

2020/4121/L 33 Bedford Avenue London WC1B 3DP Internal alterations REGISTERED 28-09-2020

2020/4020/A 119 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 5AW Display of 2x externally illuminated fascia signs and 1x externally illuminated hanging sign to public house. REGISTERED 28-09-2020

2020/3744/P 9 Conway Street London W1T 6BL Erection of roof extension with mezzanine level and associated works REGISTERED 28-09-2020

2020/3909/L 53 Bedford Square London WC1B 3DP Installation of fish eye security cameras and motion activated security spotlights to the basement area and ground floor external elevations. REGISTERED 24-09-2020

2020/3879/L Parnell House Streatham Street London WC1A 1JB replacing existing failing flat roof coverings REGISTERED 24-09-2020

2020/4296/PVL The Smugglers Tavern 28 Warren Street London W1T 5ND 7 Tables, 28 Chairs and 2 Barriers Monday 10:00 to 22:30 Tuesday to Saturday 10:00 to 23:00 Sunday 10:00 to 22:00 New Application REGISTERED 21-09-2020

2020/3922/P 43 Store Street London WC1E 7DB Details of Odour Management Plan required by condition 2 of Prior Approval 2018/3878/P dated 04/10/2018 (for change of use of basement and ground floor from retail (Class A1) to restaurant (Class A3) and associated alterations including the installation of extraction system to rear under the General Permitted Development Order 2015 Schedule 2, Part 3, Class C as amended). REGISTERED 21-09-2020

2020/3609/P 18 Hanway Street London W1T 1UF Replacement of front door and removal of front step. REGISTERED 18-09-2020

2020/4144/A 3 Windmill Street London W1T 2HY Installation of an externally illuminated (spot-lit) 1no. fascia sign. FINAL DECISION 16-09-2020 Granted

2020/3798/P 31-37 Whitfield Street London W1T 2SF Variation of condition 3 (approved plans) of permission reference 2019/6274/P dated 06/03/2020 (External alterations to existing office building including reconfiguration of front and rear entrances, additional plant at roof level and creation of terrace areas to the rear at second floor level and to the front at fourth floor level) namely, an increase in height of the approved roof plant enclosure, and minor external alterations including changes to the design of approved front entrance. REGISTERED 16-09-2020

2020/3747/P Arthur Stanley House 40 – 50 Tottenham Street London W1T 4RN Discharge of Condition 3 (Details of samples) granted under reference 2017/4306/P dated 30/08/18 for refurbishment of the existing eight storey Arthur Stanley House (ground plus seven storeys, with two lower ground floor levels), reconfiguration of the seventh floor and extension at the rear of the building and construction of a four storey plus basement new build element to the rear facing Tottenham Mews to enable a change of use from healthcare (Class D1) to a mixed use development comprising office floorspace (Class B1), flexible office (Class B1)/ healthcare (Class D1) floorspace at ground and first floor levels and 10 residential units (Class C3) (2 x 1 bed (private); 6 x 2 bed (private); 2 x 3 bed (social rented)) and associated landscaping fronting Tottenham Mews. REGISTERED 16-09-2020

2020/3413/L 41 Bedford Square London WC1B 3HX Discharge of condition 5e of listed building consent application 2019/4144/L relating to service runs. REGISTERED 15-09-2020

2020/4131/PVL The Remedy Wine Bar & Kitchen 124 Cleveland Street London W1T 6PG 4 Tables and 8 Benches (16 Seating) 1 Barrier Monday – Saturday 16:00 to 22:00 New Application FINAL DECISION 11-09-2020 Granted

2020/4122/PVL Shealgh Ryan Ltd t/a Lantana Fitzrovia 13 & 14 Charlotte Place London W1T 1SN 8 tables, 12 chairs, 4 benches ( seats 8) and 2 planters Monday to Friday 08:00-16:30 Saturday and Sunday 09:00-17:00 New application FINAL DECISION 10-09-2020 Granted

2020/3905/L 19 Fitzroy Square London W1T 6EQ Approval of details for discharge of Condition 4(f), (g) and (i) of Listed Building Consent 2016/2825/L REGISTERED 09-09-2020

2020/4062/PVL Six by Nico 33-41 Charlotte Street London W1T 1RU 6 Tables and 24 Chairs Monday to Saturday 10:00-23:00 Sunday 12:00-22;00 New application FINAL DECISION 07-09-2020 Granted

2020/4059/PVL Subway ( part of Goodge Streetary) 13 Goodge Street London W1T 2PG 2 Tables and 6 Chairs. Monday to Friday 10:00-18:00, Sat 10:00-17:00 Sunday 10:00-16:00 new application FINAL DECISION 07-09-2020 Granted

2020/4053/L 14 Endsleigh Street London WC1H 0DH Full refurbishment of the building comprising associated with change of use from residential (Class C3) to sui generis, including maintenance and repair works to the external envelope including the roof, facade and windows; redecoration, re-plumbing and re-wiring throughout; installation of new kitchen and bathroom fittings and fitted furniture; minor alterations to the internal layout including the removal of a ground floor partition, installation of new partitions at third floor to create an en-suite bathroom; the installation of a platform lift to front lightwell to serve ground and basement floors; installation of one plant unit to rear at basement level; re-building the garden wall to the rear; and removal of 7no. trees in the rear garden and associated works. REGISTERED 07-09-2020

2020/4041/P 14 Endsleigh Street London WC1H 0DH Change of use from residential (Class C3) to sui generis and the full refurbishment of the building comprising: maintenance and repair works to the external envelope including the roof, facade and windows; the installation of a platform lift to front lightwell to serve ground and basement floors; installation of one plant unit to rear at basement level; re-building the garden wall to the rear; associated internal works, and removal of 7no. trees in the rear garden. REGISTERED 07-09-2020

2020/3062/P Tudor House 35 Gresse Street London W1T 1QY External alterations to the front and flank elevations including installation of new window and door to the front elevation, erection of a raised platform for cycle storage, enlargement of the existing lightwell and installation louvres first floor level all to the flank elevation. REGISTERED 07-09-2020

2020/2658/P 12 Adeline Place London WC1B 3AJ Change of use on raised ground floor from Office (Class B1a) to Residential (Class C3) and replacement of steel windows to provide 1x 3-bed flat. REGISTERED 07-09-2020

2020/4033/PVL Ole & Steen Retail Unit 4 One Bedford Avenue London WC1B 3AU 4 Tables and 8 chairs on Tottenham Court Road 4 Tables and 8 Chairs on Bedford Avenue Monday – Sunday 08:00 to 21:00 New Application FINAL DECISION 04-09-2020 Granted

2020/4026/PVL Hugs and Bites Ltd 23 Warren Street London W1T5LX 6 tables, 10 chairs and 2 benches. Monday to Friday 11;00-22:30 Saturday 10:00-22:30 and Sunday 12:00- 19:00 New application FINAL DECISION 04-09-2020 Granted

2020/4015/T All Hallows House 15 Fitzroy Square London W1T 6EF FRONT GARDEN: 1 x Plane (T1-9) – Crown lift to 6m on the outside only (not garden side) and remove major dead wood and hanging branches to avoid branches being snapped by high-sided vehicles. REGISTERED 04-09-2020

2020/3640/P 3 Fitzroy Square London W1T 5HG Application for approval of details reserved by Condition 3 of a Listed Building Consent. FINAL DECISION 04-09-2020 Granted

2020/3043/P 52 Tottenham Street London W1T 4RN Demolition of existing building and redevelopment to provide affordable workspace, and residential units. [For consultation purposes only: Proposed building is basement plus 11 storeys, containing 4 duplexes on the upper floors (3 x 1 bed, and 1 x 3 bed), with affordable workspace at ground floor, and ancillary cycle and refuse storage at basement]. REGISTERED 04-09-2020

2020/4001/PVL Rising Sun 46 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 2ED 1 Table, 2 chairs and 1 Barrel on Windmill Street 1 Table, 2 chairs and 1 Barrel on Tottenham Court Road Monday to Saturday 11:00-23:00 Sunday 11:00-22:00 New Application FINAL DECISION 03-09-2020 Granted

2020/3987/L Nando’s Restaurant (Unit 23) The Brunswick Shopping Centre Bloomsbury London WC1N 1AE Installation of access hatch to shopfront REGISTERED 02-09-2020

2020/3980/PVL Ole & Steen Retail Unit 4 One Bedford Avenue London WC1B 3AU 4 Tables and 8 Chairs Monday – Sunday 08:00 to 21:00 New Application WITHDRAWN 02-09-2020 Withdrawn Decision

2020/3128/P Nando’s Restaurant (Unit 23) The Brunswick Shopping Centre Bloomsbury London WC1N 1AE Installation of access hatch to shopfront REGISTERED 02-09-2020

2020/2755/P 9 Goodge Street London W1T 2PE Details of external windows & doors and materials as required by condition 4 of planning permission ref. 2016/3708/P dated 16/05/2017. REGISTERED 02-09-2020

2020/3780/L 42 Bedford Square London WC1B 3HX To clean the facade and repair brickwork & stonework and re-point where necessary. REGISTERED 01-09-2020