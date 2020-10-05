Posted on by Editors

Planning applications in Bloomsbury and Fitzrovia, September 2020

There were 39 planning applications registered by Camden Council in Bloomsbury ward during September 2020.

Most of the applications are for minor alterations and to satisfy conditions, some advertising consents, and there are several pavement licences under the “streateries” scheme.

There is an application to demolish and redevelop 52 Tottenham Street, an extension proposed at Conway Street, and roof aerials at Bedford Avenue.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Application NumberSite AddressDevelopment DescriptionStatusDate RegisteredDecision
2020/4482/PVLGaucho 60A Charlotte Street London W1T 2NU2 Tables, 4 Chairs and 3 Barriers Monday to Sunday 12:00 – 22:00 New ApplicationWITHDRAWN30-09-2020Withdrawn Decision
2020/3708/LThe British Museum 78-88 Great Russell Street London WC1B 3DGReplacement copper roof over Gallery 48, incorporating cross ventilation & relocation of roof hatch.REGISTERED30-09-2020
2020/4440/PVLCaffe Nero 126 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 5AT2 Tables, 8 Chairs and 2 Barriers Monday – Sunday 08:00 to 21:00 New ApplicationREGISTERED29-09-2020
2020/4394/T6 Endsleigh Street London WC1H 0EFREAR GARDEN: 1 x Fig (T1) – Crown reduction throughout upper canopy by up to 3m to near natural lower canopy to be retained, reduce rear section of crown (NE section and direction that tree is leaning) by up to 3.5m, reducing branches over hanging neighouring gardens to nearer the boundary line whilst retaining screening for privacy and lift rear section to 2m to allow easier access and reduce weight.REGISTERED29-09-2020
2020/3839/PSt Giles Hotel 12 Bedford Avenue London WC1B 3GHInstallation of 88 microwave antennas on the existing roof and associated worksREGISTERED29-09-2020
2020/4435/L9 Conway Street London W1T 6BLErection of roof extension with mezzanine level and associated worksREGISTERED28-09-2020
2020/4121/L33 Bedford Avenue London WC1B 3DPInternal alterationsREGISTERED28-09-2020
2020/4020/A119 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 5AWDisplay of 2x externally illuminated fascia signs and 1x externally illuminated hanging sign to public house.REGISTERED28-09-2020
2020/3744/P9 Conway Street London W1T 6BLErection of roof extension with mezzanine level and associated worksREGISTERED28-09-2020
2020/3909/L53 Bedford Square London WC1B 3DPInstallation of fish eye security cameras and motion activated security spotlights to the basement area and ground floor external elevations.REGISTERED24-09-2020
2020/3879/LParnell House Streatham Street London WC1A 1JBreplacing existing failing flat roof coveringsREGISTERED24-09-2020
2020/4296/PVLThe Smugglers Tavern 28 Warren Street London W1T 5ND7 Tables, 28 Chairs and 2 Barriers Monday 10:00 to 22:30 Tuesday to Saturday 10:00 to 23:00 Sunday 10:00 to 22:00 New ApplicationREGISTERED21-09-2020
2020/3922/P43 Store Street London WC1E 7DBDetails of Odour Management Plan required by condition 2 of Prior Approval 2018/3878/P dated 04/10/2018 (for change of use of basement and ground floor from retail (Class A1) to restaurant (Class A3) and associated alterations including the installation of extraction system to rear under the General Permitted Development Order 2015 Schedule 2, Part 3, Class C as amended).REGISTERED21-09-2020
2020/3609/P18 Hanway Street London W1T 1UFReplacement of front door and removal of front step.REGISTERED18-09-2020
2020/4144/A3 Windmill Street London W1T 2HYInstallation of an externally illuminated (spot-lit) 1no. fascia sign.FINAL DECISION16-09-2020Granted
2020/3798/P31-37 Whitfield Street London W1T 2SFVariation of condition 3 (approved plans) of permission reference 2019/6274/P dated 06/03/2020 (External alterations to existing office building including reconfiguration of front and rear entrances, additional plant at roof level and creation of terrace areas to the rear at second floor level and to the front at fourth floor level) namely, an increase in height of the approved roof plant enclosure, and minor external alterations including changes to the design of approved front entrance.REGISTERED16-09-2020
2020/3747/PArthur Stanley House 40 – 50 Tottenham Street London W1T 4RNDischarge of Condition 3 (Details of samples) granted under reference 2017/4306/P dated 30/08/18 for refurbishment of the existing eight storey Arthur Stanley House (ground plus seven storeys, with two lower ground floor levels), reconfiguration of the seventh floor and extension at the rear of the building and construction of a four storey plus basement new build element to the rear facing Tottenham Mews to enable a change of use from healthcare (Class D1) to a mixed use development comprising office floorspace (Class B1), flexible office (Class B1)/ healthcare (Class D1) floorspace at ground and first floor levels and 10 residential units (Class C3) (2 x 1 bed (private); 6 x 2 bed (private); 2 x 3 bed (social rented)) and associated landscaping fronting Tottenham Mews.REGISTERED16-09-2020
2020/3413/L41 Bedford Square London WC1B 3HXDischarge of condition 5e of listed building consent application 2019/4144/L relating to service runs.REGISTERED15-09-2020
2020/4131/PVLThe Remedy Wine Bar & Kitchen 124 Cleveland Street London W1T 6PG4 Tables and 8 Benches (16 Seating) 1 Barrier Monday – Saturday 16:00 to 22:00 New ApplicationFINAL DECISION11-09-2020Granted
2020/4122/PVLShealgh Ryan Ltd t/a Lantana Fitzrovia 13 & 14 Charlotte Place London W1T 1SN8 tables, 12 chairs, 4 benches ( seats 8) and 2 planters Monday to Friday 08:00-16:30 Saturday and Sunday 09:00-17:00 New applicationFINAL DECISION10-09-2020Granted
2020/3905/L19 Fitzroy Square London W1T 6EQApproval of details for discharge of Condition 4(f), (g) and (i) of Listed Building Consent 2016/2825/LREGISTERED09-09-2020
2020/4062/PVLSix by Nico 33-41 Charlotte Street London W1T 1RU6 Tables and 24 Chairs Monday to Saturday 10:00-23:00 Sunday 12:00-22;00 New applicationFINAL DECISION07-09-2020Granted
2020/4059/PVLSubway ( part of Goodge Streetary) 13 Goodge Street London W1T 2PG2 Tables and 6 Chairs. Monday to Friday 10:00-18:00, Sat 10:00-17:00 Sunday 10:00-16:00 new applicationFINAL DECISION07-09-2020Granted
2020/4053/L14 Endsleigh Street London WC1H 0DHFull refurbishment of the building comprising associated with change of use from residential (Class C3) to sui generis, including maintenance and repair works to the external envelope including the roof, facade and windows; redecoration, re-plumbing and re-wiring throughout; installation of new kitchen and bathroom fittings and fitted furniture; minor alterations to the internal layout including the removal of a ground floor partition, installation of new partitions at third floor to create an en-suite bathroom; the installation of a platform lift to front lightwell to serve ground and basement floors; installation of one plant unit to rear at basement level; re-building the garden wall to the rear; and removal of 7no. trees in the rear garden and associated works.REGISTERED07-09-2020
2020/4041/P14 Endsleigh Street London WC1H 0DHChange of use from residential (Class C3) to sui generis and the full refurbishment of the building comprising: maintenance and repair works to the external envelope including the roof, facade and windows; the installation of a platform lift to front lightwell to serve ground and basement floors; installation of one plant unit to rear at basement level; re-building the garden wall to the rear; associated internal works, and removal of 7no. trees in the rear garden.REGISTERED07-09-2020
2020/3062/PTudor House 35 Gresse Street London W1T 1QYExternal alterations to the front and flank elevations including installation of new window and door to the front elevation, erection of a raised platform for cycle storage, enlargement of the existing lightwell and installation louvres first floor level all to the flank elevation.REGISTERED07-09-2020
2020/2658/P12 Adeline Place London WC1B 3AJChange of use on raised ground floor from Office (Class B1a) to Residential (Class C3) and replacement of steel windows to provide 1x 3-bed flat.REGISTERED07-09-2020
2020/4033/PVLOle & Steen Retail Unit 4 One Bedford Avenue London WC1B 3AU4 Tables and 8 chairs on Tottenham Court Road 4 Tables and 8 Chairs on Bedford Avenue Monday – Sunday 08:00 to 21:00 New ApplicationFINAL DECISION04-09-2020Granted
2020/4026/PVLHugs and Bites Ltd 23 Warren Street London W1T5LX6 tables, 10 chairs and 2 benches. Monday to Friday 11;00-22:30 Saturday 10:00-22:30 and Sunday 12:00- 19:00 New applicationFINAL DECISION04-09-2020Granted
2020/4015/TAll Hallows House 15 Fitzroy Square London W1T 6EFFRONT GARDEN: 1 x Plane (T1-9) – Crown lift to 6m on the outside only (not garden side) and remove major dead wood and hanging branches to avoid branches being snapped by high-sided vehicles.REGISTERED04-09-2020
2020/3640/P3 Fitzroy Square London W1T 5HGApplication for approval of details reserved by Condition 3 of a Listed Building Consent.FINAL DECISION04-09-2020Granted
2020/3043/P52 Tottenham Street London W1T 4RNDemolition of existing building and redevelopment to provide affordable workspace, and residential units. [For consultation purposes only: Proposed building is basement plus 11 storeys, containing 4 duplexes on the upper floors (3 x 1 bed, and 1 x 3 bed), with affordable workspace at ground floor, and ancillary cycle and refuse storage at basement].REGISTERED04-09-2020
2020/4001/PVLRising Sun 46 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 2ED1 Table, 2 chairs and 1 Barrel on Windmill Street 1 Table, 2 chairs and 1 Barrel on Tottenham Court Road Monday to Saturday 11:00-23:00 Sunday 11:00-22:00 New ApplicationFINAL DECISION03-09-2020Granted
2020/3987/LNando’s Restaurant (Unit 23) The Brunswick Shopping Centre Bloomsbury London WC1N 1AEInstallation of access hatch to shopfrontREGISTERED02-09-2020
2020/3980/PVLOle & Steen Retail Unit 4 One Bedford Avenue London WC1B 3AU4 Tables and 8 Chairs Monday – Sunday 08:00 to 21:00 New ApplicationWITHDRAWN02-09-2020Withdrawn Decision
2020/3128/PNando’s Restaurant (Unit 23) The Brunswick Shopping Centre Bloomsbury London WC1N 1AEInstallation of access hatch to shopfrontREGISTERED02-09-2020
2020/2755/P9 Goodge Street London W1T 2PEDetails of external windows & doors and materials as required by condition 4 of planning permission ref. 2016/3708/P dated 16/05/2017.REGISTERED02-09-2020
2020/3780/L42 Bedford Square London WC1B 3HXTo clean the facade and repair brickwork & stonework and re-point where necessary.REGISTERED01-09-2020
2020/2891/P40 – 50 Arthur Stanley House Tottenham Street London W1T 4RNDischarge of Condition 4 (Facing brick samples) granted under reference 2017/4306/P dated 30/08/18 for refurbishment of the existing eight storey Arthur Stanley House (ground plus seven storeys, with two lower ground floor levels), reconfiguration of the seventh floor and extension at the rear of the building and construction of a four storey plus basement new build element to the rear facing Tottenham Mews to enable a change of use from healthcare (Class D1) to a mixed use development comprising office floorspace (Class B1), flexible office (Class B1)/ healthcare (Class D1) floorspace at ground and first floor levels and 10 residential units (Class C3) (2 x 1 bed (private); 6 x 2 bed (private); 2 x 3 bed (social rented)) and associated landscaping fronting Tottenham Mews.REGISTERED01-09-2020