Licensing application: 41 Great Titchfield Street, London, W1W 7PG

An application has been made to Westminster council for a new premises licence at 41 Great Titchfield Street, Fitzrovia, London, W1W 7PG.

Maria Pozzuto Di Iulio has applied for the sale by retail of alcohol on and off the premises, Monday to Sunday from 09:00 to 20:00. The premises is a delicatessen selling hot and cold food mainly to take away. A number of conditions have been offered in support of the application.

To view the details and make a comment see the full application on the council’s website: 20/09152/LIPN 41 Great Titchfield Street London W1W 7PG. The last date for representations to be received by the Licensing Authority is 6 November 2020.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster.