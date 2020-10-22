Westminster council to hold online event to discuss plans to create a ‘greener and cleaner’ city

Residents will have the opportunity this month to quiz the leader of Westminster council and cabinet members on the council’s plans to create a greener and cleaner city.

The online event will discuss plans for a greener and cleaner city.

The “Open Forum” online event will give people the chance to talk directly to elected members about improving air quality, boosting recycling, the climate emergency, and environmental issues that affect life in Westminster.

The event will be held on Facebook on Monday 26 October 2020 at 6.45pm (You do not need a Facebook account to participate) and hosted by the leader of the council Rachael Robathan and cabinet members.

“You can ask questions live during the event through our Facebook event page. We will answer as many questions as possible during the live event. Any questions not answered will be responded to after the meeting,” says the council.

There will be full instructions of how to take part available in advance to all those who register by contacting openforum@westminster.gov.uk

If you can’t make it, you’ll be able to watch a recording of the event on the council’s website after the event has taken place. You do not need to register beforehand to view the live event.

Open Forum on Monday 26 October 2020 at 6.45pm.