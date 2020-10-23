Camden private renters group will hold virtual AGM

Camden Federation of Private Tenants (CFPT) will hold its annual general meeting this month, and like most meetings it will be held online due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

The 2020 AGM will be a virtual meeting.

CFPT represents Camden’s private renters, housing association tenants, and leaseholders. They campaign for a better and fairer relationship between tenants, landlords and agents, and for stronger legal protection and accessible local advice and enforcement services in the borough.

The meeting will be limited to one hour and there will be the opportunity to ask questions about renting. There will also be an update on the Renters’ Rights London (RRL) project.

The meeting will be at 6pm Tuesday 27 October 2020. Contact CFPT through their website for a link to join the meeting on Zoom.

Camden Federation of Private Tenants AGM 2020 meeting documents.