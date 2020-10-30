Licensing application: Mappin House, 4 Winsley Street London W1W 8HF

An application has been made to Westminster council for a new premises licence at Mappin House, 4 Winsley Street, London W1W 8HF.

An application has been made for a “shadow licence” for the Chinawhite nightclub at 4 Winsley Street.

The application which has been made on behalf of Mount Eden Land Limited states that it is for a “shadow licence, on identical terms and conditions” as the existing licence for the Chinawhite nightclub. The application states that a transfer of the existing licence has been granted but “has not yet been issued”. Mount Eden Land Limited is the owner of The Langham Estate.

Westminster council’s statement of licensing policy explains that this type of application is typically made by the landlord of the premises where the licence holder is their tenant. “The landlord in many cases is seeking what they term a ‘shadow licence’ on the same or similar terms to the licence already existing”. This second licence allows continuity of licensable activities should the first licence expire or cease to be valid. Having a current premises licences retains the value of a property to the benefit of the landlord.

The licensable activities applied for include: performance of dance, Monday to Saturday: 09:00 to 03:00, and Sunday: 09:00 to 23:00; performance of live music, Monday to Saturday: 09:00 to 03:00, and Sunday: 09:00 to 23:00; playing of recorded music, Monday to Sunday: 00:00 to 00:00; late night refreshment, Monday to Saturday: 23:00 to 03:30; and sale by retail of alcohol, Monday to Saturday: 10:00 to 03:00, and Sunday: 12:00 to 22:30.

To view the details and make a comment see the full application on the council’s website: 20/09760/LIPN, Mappin House 4 Winsley Street, London W1W 8HF. The last date for representations to be received by the Licensing Authority is 23 November 2020.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster.