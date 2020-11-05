Licensing application: Hot Stone, 3 Windmill Street, London W1T 2HY

Application to vary the premises licence at Hot Stone, 3 Windmill Street.

An application has been made to Camden Council to vary the premises licence at Hot Stone, 3 Windmill Street, Fitzrovia, London W1T 2HY.

The applicant seeks to amend the hours of licensable activities to:

12pm to 11:00pm 7 days a week including Sunday to sell alcohol and hot food.

12pm to 11:30pm 7 days a week including Sunday, opening time.

The view the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-VARY\103415

The last date for making a representation is 26 November 2020.