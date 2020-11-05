Licensing application: Spearmint Rhino, 161 Tottenham Court Road, London W1T 7NN

Spearmint Rhino is applying to renew its sexual entertainment venue licence.

Spearmint Rhino, Spearmint Rhino Companies (Europe) Ltd has made a “Sex Establishment Renewal Application” to Camden Council for its premises at 161 Tottenham Court Road, Fitzrovia, London W1T 7NN.

The proposed hours of operation of the premises stated on the application form is from 9am to 4am the following morning from Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 2am the following morning on Sunday. The hours and conditions proposed are the same as the existing licence.

A public consultation on the application is open until 26 November 2020. To see the full application and make a representation, search Camden’s public licensing register for application APP\SE-RENW\103422.