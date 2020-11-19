Licensing application: Ground Floor, 20 Hanway Street, London W1T 1UG

An application has been made to Camden Council for a new premises licence at the Ground Floor, 20 Hanway Street, London W1T 1UG.

Application for a new premises licence at 20 Hanway Street.

The applicant describes the premises as a pub and is seeking permission for the sale of alcohol from 12.00 to 23.59 Monday to Wednesday, from 12.00 to 01.59 Thursday to Saturday, and from 12.00 to 23.30 on Sunday. Permission for the playing of recorded and live music is also sought. The activity is described as Karaoke.

To view the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\103579

Last date for making a representation is 15 December 2020.