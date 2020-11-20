Community Christmas dinner to be delivered to people’s homes

The regular Fitzrovia community Christmas dinner won’t be happening at Fitzroy Square this year due to Covid-19 but will instead be delivered by volunteer couriers to people’s homes.

The Community Christmas dinner won’t be cancelled but it will be different.

“This year we are not able to run our Christmas event as we normally would at Indian YMCA, but instead of cancelling we have adapted,” says Ellie Rudd, youth leadership manager at local charity Fitzrovia Youth in Action.

“We have some amazing young people who have been organising two opportunities to bring joy to as many residents as possible and we would love it if you might want to be part of it and be able to share it.”

Individuals or households in Fitzrovia will be able to sign up to receive a meal and at least one gift to be delivered volunteers on either 15, 16 or 17 December 2020.

There will also be an online event of parlour games on Saturday 19 December to bring people together using the online platform Hopin. “It is set up more like a webinar, but they will be able to take part in bingo, and a quiz. We also have a singing competition and decorating bakes competition,” says Rudd.

To book your Christmas To Your Door or a place at Community Christmas Online, contact Karina Morales by emailing karina.morales@fya.org.uk or calling 07591 008315, and mention “Fitzrovia News”.

If you want to volunteer to help with deliveries you can contact Ellie Rudd by email ellie.rudd@fya.org.uk or by calling 07923 849277.