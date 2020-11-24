Licensing application: 114 Tottenham Court Road, London W1T 5AQ

An application has been made to Camden Council for a premises licence at a shop on the ground floor, at 114 Tottenham Court Road, Fitzrovia, London W1T 5AQ.

Shop and premises at 114 Tottenham Court Road, on the corner with Midford Place.

The applicant seeks a licence for the sale of alcohol for consumption both on and off the premises from 11.00 to 23.00 Monday to Saturday, and from 12.00 to 22.30 on Sunday. The business is described as a shop and coffee bar.

To view the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\103619

The last date for making a representation is 18 December 2020.