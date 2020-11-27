Licensing application: 22 Foley Street, London W1W 6DT

An application has been made to Westminster Council for a premises licence at the ground floor and basement of 22 Foley Street, Fitzrovia, London W1W 6DT.

Kin, 22 Foley Street.

Araz Farm Feed Ltd is seeking permission to sell alcohol on the premises, currently trading as Kin, from 10am to 10.30pm Monday to Thursday, from 10am to 11.30pm Friday and Saturday, and from 10am to 10.30pm on Sunday. The premises is described as a ground floor and basement cafe.

To see more details and make a comment, see the application with reference number 20/11005/LIPN on Westminster Council’s licensing website. The last date for representations to be received is 23 December 2020.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make on the application.