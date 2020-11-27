Licensing application: 226 Great Portland Street, London, W1W 5QP

Modern British Bakeries Ltd has applied to Westminster Council for a new premises licence at Peyton and Byrne, 226 Great Portland Street, Fitzrovia, London, W1W 5QP.

Peyton and Byrne, 226 Great Portland Street.

The applicant is seeking permission for a “two year limited licence” to sell alcohol for consumption on and off the premises, Monday to Sunday from 10am to 9pm. The premises is described as a bakery and cafe. The applicant has offered a number of conditions in support of the application.

To view the full details and make a comment, the application with reference number 20/10807/LIPN on Westminster Council’s licensing website. The last date for representations to be received by the Licensing Authority is 17 December 2020.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make on the application.