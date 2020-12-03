Planning applications in Bloomsbury and Fitzrovia, November 2020

There were 17 planning applications registered by Camden Council during November 2020 in Bloomsbury ward.

Among the list is an application to part-demolish and rebuild at the rear of 67 Charlotte Street and add a mansard roof extension; alterations to an entrance in Torrington Place, a number of applications to place tables and chairs outside cafes and restaurants at Charlotte Street, Tottenham Court Road and Capper Street; alterations to listed buildings in Bedford Square and Fitzroy Square, change of use at sites in Maple Street and Grafton Way; conditions and details required by previous planning permission at 44 Cleveland Street; and installation of telecommunications equipment at Tottenham Street.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.