Planning applications in Bloomsbury and Fitzrovia, November 2020

There were 17 planning applications registered by Camden Council during November 2020 in Bloomsbury ward.
Among the list is an application to part-demolish and rebuild at the rear of 67 Charlotte Street and add a mansard roof extension; alterations to an entrance in Torrington Place, a number of applications to place tables and chairs outside cafes and restaurants at Charlotte Street, Tottenham Court Road and Capper Street; alterations to listed buildings in Bedford Square and Fitzroy Square, change of use at sites in Maple Street and Grafton Way; conditions and details required by previous planning permission at 44 Cleveland Street; and installation of telecommunications equipment at Tottenham Street.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
|Application Number
|Site Address
|Development Description
|Status
|Date Registered
|Decision
|2020/4427/P
|67 Charlotte Street London W1T 4PH
|Erection of a rear extension at part ground, first and second floor following partial-demolition of the existing rear ground floor, raising of rear parapet at third floor level to create additional habitable accommodation, creation of outdoor terrace at third floor level with associated metal railing, erection of a single storey mansard roof extension and; associated external works all in association with the formation of 4 no. residential flats at first, second, third and fourth floors.
|REGISTERED
|30-11-2020
|2020/4348/P
|70 Grafton Way London W1T 5DT
|Use of the third and fourth floors in connection with the Class E medical use on the lower ground, ground, first and second floors, including use as overnight sleeping accommodation for staff.
|REGISTERED
|30-11-2020
|2020/5532/PVL
|Fitzrovia Belle 174 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7NT
|14 Tables 28 Benches ( Total seating 56) on Capper Street Monday to Saturday 10:00 – 23:00 Sunday 10:00 to 22:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|27-11-2020
|2020/5501/PVL
|JOVA London 69 Charlotte Street London W1T 4PJ
|3 Tables and 12 Chairs Monday to Saturday 08:00 – 19:30 Sunday 08:00 to 17:30 New Application
|REGISTERED
|26-11-2020
|2020/5404/L
|42 Bedford Square London WC1B 3HX
|Internal alterations to include electrical fittings, revised fan coil units, radiators and floor grilles, joinery, secondary glazing to upper floors, security and fire alarm panel and other minor works.
|REGISTERED
|24-11-2020
|2020/3742/P
|Centre Block 44 Cleveland Street London W1T 4JT
|Piling method statement to facilitate basement works at the front of the site to part discharge of Condition 20 required by planning permission ref 2018/1584/P dated 30/09/2019 for variation of condition 2 (approved drawings) and removal of condition 3 (demolition contract) of planning permission ref 2017/0414/P (dated 15th Jan 2018) for refurbishment of the Workhouse and North/South Houses and redevelopment of the remainder of the site, to provide a mixed-use development comprising 50 residential units and commercial space; namely to increase extent of basement to incorporate MRI scanners with 3 no. external quench pipes, internal modifications to affordable housing layouts, change of mix of market tenure housing to create 3 no. additional units, alterations to South House to incorporate community room and North House to increase floorspace and provide basement level courtyards, alterations to rooftop plant area, fenestration of new build, cycle parking, access and landscaping.
|REGISTERED
|18-11-2020
|2020/5333/L
|52 Bedford Square London WC1B 3DP
|Works to 33 Bedford Avenue to include: Removal of 3 ground floor sash windows and opening up the whole elevation with concommitant structural reinforcements; Removal of existing timber decking and associated sub-frame; Removal of existing railings and spiral stair; Removal of all existing windows and frames at all levels on the covered link walkway between the main house and the mews property; Installation of a wet underfloor heating system; Installation of porcelain tiles over the underfloor heating system on the balcony and GF covered walkway; Installation of sliding doors to the opened up rear elevation; Installation of a structural glass roof and doors to the balcony to create an enclosed conservatory space; Installation of an internal Juliet balcony; Installation of new aluminium framed windows at ground and first floor of covered walkways; Installation of new aluminium framed door and window to the basement level covered walkway; Application of new mineral render and paint finish to external face and new mineral paint finish weatherboards at top of covered walkway; Re-covering roof of walkway to match existing.
|REGISTERED
|17-11-2020
|2020/4738/P
|52 Bedford Square London WC1B 3DP
|Works to 33 Bedford Avenue to include: Removal of 3 ground floor sash windows and opening up the whole elevation with concommitant structural reinforcements; Removal of existing timber decking and associated sub-frame; Removal of existing railings and spiral stair; Removal of all existing windows and frames at all levels on the covered link walkway between the main house and the mews property; Installation of a wet underfloor heating system; Installation of porcelain tiles over the underfloor heating system on the balcony and GF covered walkway; Installation of sliding doors to the opened up rear elevation; Installation of a structural glass roof and doors to the balcony to create an enclosed conservatory space; Installation of an internal Juliet balcony; Installation of new aluminium framed windows at ground and first floor of covered walkways; Installation of new aluminium framed door and window to the basement level covered walkway; Application of new mineral render and paint finish to external face and new mineral paint finish weatherboards at top of covered walkway; Re-covering roof of walkway to match existing.
|REGISTERED
|17-11-2020
|2020/4786/P
|1-19 Torrington Place London WC1E 7HB
|Creation of secure pedestrian access with reconfiguration of vehicular access and associated works.
|REGISTERED
|12-11-2020
|2020/5148/T
|70 New Oxford Street London WC1A 1EU
|REAR GARDEN: 1 x London Plane (T1) – Reduce back to previous points of reduction. 2 x Tree of Heaven (T2 & T3) – Reduce back to previous points of reduction.
|FINAL DECISION
|11-11-2020
|No Objection to Works to Tree(s) in CA
|2020/5158/TC
|Leon 101 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 4TT
|12 Tables, 24 Chairs and 9 Barriers Monday to Sunday 08:00 – 22:00 Renewal Application
|REGISTERED
|10-11-2020
|2020/4696/P
|Scala House 21 Tottenham Street London W1T 2AW
|Installation of telecommunications equipment on rooftop comprising 6 x antennas on poles, 1 x 300mm dish, 3 x cabinets and ancillary works.
|REGISTERED
|09-11-2020
|2019/5893/P
|19 Fitzroy Square London W1T 6EQ
|Deed of Variation to the Section 106 Agreement for planning application reference 2016/2046/P dated 23/04/17 for change of use from offices (B1a) to single dwellinghouse (C3) with external alterations including replacement roof and access platform, new doorway with access bridge, air conditioning units and air source heat pump.
|REGISTERED
|09-11-2020
|2020/4881/P
|Herbrand House 7-11 Herbrand Street London WC1H 0LH
|Variation of Condition 1 (approved drawings) of Planning Permission reference PS9804416R1 dated 06/08/1999 for the ‘change of use of part the basement and ground floors to B1 office use, together with addition of a fourth floor’ namely to replace film treated glass with reeded glass.
|REGISTERED
|06-11-2020
|2020/4879/P
|Herbrand House 7-11 Herbrand Street London WC1H 0LH
|Variation of Condition 1 (approved drawings) of listed building consent reference LS9804417R1 dated 06/08/1999 for the ‘change of use of part the basement and ground floors to B1 office use, together with addition of a fourth floor’ namely to replace film treated glass with reeded glass.
|REGISTERED
|06-11-2020
|2020/4697/P
|34 Maple Street London W1T 6HD
|Change of use of the basement and first floor (Class E) to residential use (Class C3) and minor alterations to the front and rear facade of the property.
|REGISTERED
|06-11-2020
|2020/5077/TC
|Five Guys 264 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7RQ
|6 Tables, 12 Chairs and 6 Barriers Monday to Sunday 11:00 – 23:00 Renewal Application
|REGISTERED
|03-11-2020