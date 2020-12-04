Is this your tabby cat? Reported lost a year ago

A vet is appealing to find the owner of a cat that has wandered into their surgery in Fulham in south west London.

Is your name Andrew and is this your cat? Photo: Paws Veterinary Clinic, via Facebook.

“Princess has come in and is microchipped. Her chip reports her missing one year ago,” say Paws Inc Veterinary Clinic on Dawes Road.

“Unfortunately the phone number on the chip has changed. Shes registered near Tottenham Court Road, London. Her Dad is Called Andrew. We would love to reunite them!”

Fitzrovia News would also love to reunite cat and human. If any of our readers know either cat or Andrew then please get in touch with Paws in Fulham by calling 020 7381 3939.

Originally posted on Facebook here.