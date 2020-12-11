Licensing application: 170 Great Portland Street

An application has been made to Westminster Council for a new premises licence at 170 Great Portland Street, Fitzrovia.

Sixes, 170 Great Portland Street.

Sixes Cricket Limited is applying to sell alcohol on and off the premises and for late night refreshment for the following hours:

Late Night Refreshment: Monday to Thursday from 23:00 to 23:30; and Friday to Saturday: from 23:00 to 00:00. Sale by Retail of Alcohol: Monday to Thursday from 10:00 to 23:30; Friday to Saturday from 10:00 to 00:00; and Sunday from 12:00 to 22:30.

The premises is described by the applicant as a cricket themed restaurant, where alcohol will only be sold to people seated and having a meal; and a cricket experience area — Sixes Cricket Simulator — and bar for the consumption of alcohol.

“Alcohol may be consumed in the bar area and experiential area to the front of the left hand side of the premises by people who are not necessarily eating nor taking part in the experience,” states the applicant who has offered a number of conditions in support of the application.

To view the application and make a comment see the application 20/11485/LIPN 170 Great Portland Street, London W1W 5QB on the council’s licensing website. The last date for representations to be received is 5 January 2021.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make on the application.