Licensing application: Bellaria Restaurant, 71 Great Titchfield Street

The owners of a restaurant on the corner of Great Titchfield Street and Langham Street in Fitzrovia are (again) seeking permission from Westminster council to operate until later hours for the sale of food and drink, and to add entertainment to their licence. The previous application was withdrawn “due to administration errors”, say Westminster council’s licensing department.

The Bellaria Restaurant, 71 Great Titchfield Street.

The application is to vary the existing premises licence of the Bellaria Restaurant to extend the opening hours until 1.30am overnight on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays for late night refreshment and sale of alcohol, and until 11.30pm on Sunday for the sale of alcohol.

The application also seeks permission for live music and performance of dance until 11pm and the playing of recorded music until 1.30am overnight also on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The current licence (19/07803/LIPVM) allows the sale of alcohol from 10am to 11pm Mondays to Saturdays, and from 12noon until 10.30pm on Sunday, and the provision of late night refreshment until 11.30pm Mondays to Saturdays.

The applicant says no other changes are sought and has offered a number of conditions in support of Westminster Council’s licensing policy objectives.

A public consultation on the application is open until 6 January 2021. To view the details and make a comment, see the application 20/11567/LIPV, Basement And Ground Floor, 71 Great Titchfield Street, London W1W 6RB on the council’s website.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make on the application.