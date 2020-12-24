Licensing application: restaurant, 48 Grafton Way

An application has been made to Camden Council for a new premises licence at the basement and ground floor at 48 Grafton Way, Fitzrovia, London W1T 5DZ.

Application for a new premises licence at 48 Grafton Way.

APML Estate Ltd is seeking permission for the sale of alcohol on the premises, late night refreshment, and the playing of recorded music, every day of the week. The business is described as a restaurant with a bar on ground floor.

The hours for the sale of alcohol are: Monday to Saturday: 10am to midnight; and Sunday: 10am to 11.30pm. The hours for late night refreshment are: Monday to Saturday: 11pm to 00.30am; and Sunday: 11pm to midnight.

To view the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\103968

A public consultation on the application is open until Monday 18 January 2021.