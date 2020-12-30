Licensing application: restaurant, 102 Great Portland Street

An application has been made to Westminster Council for a new premises licence for a proposed restaurant at 102 Great Portland Street, Fitzrovia, London W1W 6PD.

An application has been made for playing recorded music and the sale of alcohol at a proposed Indian restaurant at 102 Great Portland Street.

Hrm Gathani Ltd has applied for a licence for the playing of recorded music indoors from Saturday to Sunday between 08:00 and 23:30, and from Monday to Friday between 07:00 and 23:30; and for the sale of alcohol on the premises from Monday to Sunday between 08:00 and 23:00. The premises is described by the applicant as a “fine dining Indian restaurant”.

To view the full details and make a comment see the application 20/11994/LIPN, 102 Great Portland Street, London W1W 6PD on Westminster Council’s licensing website. A public consultation on the application is open until 27 January 2021.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make on the application.