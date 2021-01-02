Keep up with the latest news, features, and comment in Fitzrovia during 2021

The first six months of 2021 — and quite possibly longer — will be a very difficult time for everyone, and production of a printed newspaper will be challenging.

Our last two printed quarterly editions have been just two-sides of A4 and in miserable black and white.

Producing a 16 page newspaper is a team effort and requires a lot of communication between our editors, proofreaders, and contributors, who are all volunteers. Which is obviously very challenging under the current circumstances.

The last two printed, quarterly issues of Fitzrovia News have been a paltry two-sides of an A4 sheet of paper in miserable black and white. But that didn’t stop our small group of dedicated volunteer contributors from continuing to submit news reports, features, and photographs for publication on our website.

We hope to produce our usual full colour tabloid size paper for our March edition, which will be available, along with the Camden New Journal and Westminster Extra, from outside the Fitzrovia Centre at 2 Foley Street. Wish us luck.

But the best way to keep yourself informed about what is going on in Fitzrovia — whether you live on the Camden or Westminster side — is to subscribe to our email newsletter and follow us on social media.

The email newsletter will be sent out at the beginning of every month with the latest news, features, and comment, as well as the latest public information on Covid-19, and public consultations, including planning and licensing applications. If you are lucky, you may even get another newsletter or two mid-way through each month with extra content.

You can subscribe to our email newsletter here, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Tumblr. But if you need to get in touch with us please use our contact page.

In the meantime, stay safe, and keep your distance from others when you are out. And please wear a face covering when you are visiting shops and other public places. Please be kind to and respectful of those who are working to serve the public during this difficult time.

The centre of London is very quiet so if you are able, get out to enjoy a long walk or a cycle ride, and explore our beautiful and historic city. Take hand sanitiser and keep a face covering handy.

We hope 2021 brings everyone peace, good health, and happiness.

Best wishes

The Fitzrovia News editors