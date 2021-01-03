Planning applications in Bloomsbury and Fitzrovia, December 2020

There were 19 planning applications in Bloomsbury ward registered by Camden Council in December 2020.

Among the applications listed below is a major development proposed across two sites: at 95-100 Tottenham Court Road and 14-19 Tottenham Mews, which Fitzrovia News reported on in December. There are four applications related to this development.

Included on the monthly list is an application for change of use from residential to office at 177-178 Tottenham Court Road; and various minor applications or details required by previous planning consents at Charlotte Street, Tottenham Mews, Tottenham Court Road, Goodge Street, Grafton Way, and Gresse Street.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.