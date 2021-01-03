Planning applications in Bloomsbury and Fitzrovia, December 2020

There were 19 planning applications in Bloomsbury ward registered by Camden Council in December 2020.
Among the applications listed below is a major development proposed across two sites: at 95-100 Tottenham Court Road and 14-19 Tottenham Mews, which Fitzrovia News reported on in December. There are four applications related to this development.
Included on the monthly list is an application for change of use from residential to office at 177-178 Tottenham Court Road; and various minor applications or details required by previous planning consents at Charlotte Street, Tottenham Mews, Tottenham Court Road, Goodge Street, Grafton Way, and Gresse Street.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
|Application Number
|Site Address
|Development Description
|Status
|Date Registered
|Decision
|2020/5898/P
|Astor College 99 Charlotte Street London W1T 4QB
|Details of piling method statement for cafe required by condition 14ii of planning permission 2015/1139/P dated 27/08/15 (as amended by 2016/6984/P dated 23/12/2016 and 2017/3751/P dated 22/01/2018) (for refurbishment of existing student accommodation (Sui Generis) comprising 2 storey upper ground floor front extension, 8 storey rear extension and front central bay extended forward (from 1st to 6th floor) to provide 60 additional bedrooms).
|REGISTERED
|23-12-2020
|2020/5902/L
|14 Endsleigh Street London WC1H 0DH
|Details required by Condition 5A (lift) and Condition 6 (front entrance and basement lightwell) of listed building consent reference 2020/4053/L granted 18/11/2020 for the ‘Full refurbishment of the building associated with change of use from residential (Class C3) to sui generis, including maintenance and repair works to the external envelope including the roof, facade and windows; redecoration, re-plumbing and re-wiring throughout; installation of new kitchen and bathroom fittings and fitted furniture; minor alterations to the internal layout including the removal of a ground floor partition, installation of new partitions at third floor to create an en-suite bathroom; the installation of a platform lift to front lightwell to serve ground and basement floors; installation of one plant unit to rear at basement level; re-building the garden wall to the rear; and removal of 7no. trees in the rear garden and associated works.’
|REGISTERED
|22-12-2020
|2020/5496/P
|8 Tottenham Mews London W1T 4AE
|External alteration to the fenestration to the front elevation including the replacement of the slates tiles; installation of 3 x replacement velux windows and alterations to the façade/fenestration treat to the rear second floor.
|REGISTERED
|22-12-2020
|2020/5676/P
|Clore Management Centre Torrington Square London WC1E 7JL
|Installation of 52 cycle Racks (Double Tiered) and shelter at basement level
|REGISTERED
|21-12-2020
|2020/5169/A
|84 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 4TG
|Display of 1x non-illuminated fascia sign and 1x non-illuminated projecting sign.
|REGISTERED
|18-12-2020
|2020/5163/P
|The One Tun PH 58-60 Goodge Street London W1T 4ND
|Alterations to front facade involving the replacement of awning with full width traditional scissor awning, installation of 2 x wall mounted lanterns above entrance doors, and black colour scheme to facade.
|REGISTERED
|18-12-2020
|2020/5312/P
|The Rosenheim Wing 25 Grafton Way London WC1E 6DB
|Details of acoustic report (following commissioning of plant) required by condition 28 of planning permission 2013/8192/P, dated 22/09/2014 (as amended by 2015/2771/P dated 18/09/2015), for the redevelopment of the former Odeon site and demolition of the Rosenheim Building to provide a Proton Beam Therapy (PBT) cancer treatment facility and day surgery facilities.
|REGISTERED
|14-12-2020
|2020/5104/P
|6th Floor 177-178 Butler House Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7NY
|Change of use from residential use to office use on 6th Floor
|REGISTERED
|14-12-2020
|2020/4252/P
|25 Gresse Street London W1T 1QW
|Installation of 12 antennas on 6 masts, 2 GPS modules, 3 dishes, 15 ERSs, 15 RRUs, 6 equipment cabinets with ancillary equipment thereto.
|REGISTERED
|11-12-2020
|2020/5727/L
|14 Endsleigh Street Kings Cross London WC1H 0DH
|The Discharge of (ref: 2020/4053/L) Condition 5 c) garden wall brickwork details
|FINAL DECISION
|10-12-2020
|Granted
|2020/5516/P
|60 Charlotte Street London W1T 2NU
|Non-material amendment to planning permission 2020/0006/P dated 08/06/2020 (Use of part of third floor flat roof to the south as a terrace area including installation of access door and refurbished balustrade) to change the design of the external door to the approved roof terrace area.
|FINAL DECISION
|08-12-2020
|Granted
|2020/5638/P
|Network Building (95-100 Tottenham Court Road & 76-80 Whitfield Street) and 88 Whitfield Street London W1T 4TP
|Reserved Matters details of layout and appearance for a building with lab-enabled use comprising one basement level, ground floor and seven upper floors, associated with planning application reference 2020/5624/P [for the demolition of office building (95-100 TCR & 76-80 Whitfield St) and 7 flats (88 Whitfield Street) and construction of a new building to provide for a maximum of 17275 sqm (GIA) of ‘commercial business and service’ floorspace (use Class E) along with details of access, scale and landscaping and other works incidental to the application’]. CONSULTATION NOTE : Application is linked to an application for outline planning permission (ref 2020/5624/P) which is currently under assessment.
|REGISTERED
|07-12-2020
|2020/5633/P
|14-19 Tottenham Mews London W1T 4AA
|Erection of a six storey building (and basement) to provide office (use Class E) at part ground and basement levels and self-contained flats (use class C3) at ground and floors one to five; with associated landscaping, cycling parking and enabling works. CONSULTATION NOTE: Application is linked to redevelopment of Network building and flats (ref 2020/5624/P).
|REGISTERED
|07-12-2020
|2020/5631/P
|Network Building (95-100 Tottenham Court Road & 76-80 Whitfield Street) and 88 Whitfield Street London W1T 4TP
|Reserved Matters details of layout and appearance for an office building comprising one basement level, ground floor and eight upper floors and associated cycle parking, servicing and all necessary enabling works, associated with planning application reference 2020/5624/P [for the demolition of office building (95-100 TCR & 76-80 Whitfield St) and 7 flats (88 Whitfield Street) and construction of a new building to provide for a maximum of 17275 sqm (GIA) of ‘commercial business and service’ floorspace (use Class E) along with details of access, scale and landscaping and other works incidental to the application’]. CONSULTATION NOTE : Application is linked to an application for outline planning permission (ref 2020/5624/P) which is currently under assessment.
|REGISTERED
|07-12-2020
|2020/5624/P
|Network Building (95-100 Tottenham Court Road & 76-80 Whitfield Street) and 88 Whitfield Street London W1T 4TP
|Outline application for demolition of office building (95-100 TCR & 76-80 Whitfield St) and 7 flats (88 Whitfield Street) and construction of a new building to provide for a maximum of 17275 sqm (GIA) of ‘commercial business and service’ floorspace (use Class E) along with details of access, scale and landscaping and other works incidental to the application. Details of layout and appearance are reserved. CONSULTATION NOTE: Application is linked to redevelopment of 14-19 Tottenham Mews (ref 2020/5633/P) and Reserved Matters details for office building (ref 2020/5631/P) and Reserved Matters details for lab-enabled building (ref 2020/5638/P).
|REGISTERED
|07-12-2020
|2020/5552/L
|41 Marchmont Street London WC1N 1AP
|Displaty of externally illuminated facsia sign with digital screen within shopfront window associated to 2020/3275/A.
|REGISTERED
|04-12-2020
|2020/5454/P
|British Museum Great Russell Street London WC1B 3DG
|Installation of replacement plant within the existing acoustic enclosure on the roof of the single storey substation building in association with the museum.
|REGISTERED
|04-12-2020
|2020/3275/A
|41 Marchmont Street London WC1N 1AP
|Proposed advertisement is a flat acrylic sign white black background and white letter. And also an internal display screen on the window.
|REGISTERED
|04-12-2020
|2020/5589/PVL
|McDonald’s 134 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 5BA
|2 Tables and 4 Chairs on Tottenham Court Road 2 Tables and 8 Chairs on Warren Street Monday to Sunday 08:00 – 21:00 New Application
|FINAL DECISION
|01-12-2020
|Granted