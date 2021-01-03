Planning applications in Fitzrovia West, December 2020

There were 13 planning applications in Fitzrovia validated by Westminster Council during December 2020.
Most of the applications are for relatively small changes to buildings. Included in the monthly list is an application to vary a condition so as to extend the permitted opening hours at 7-9 Charlotte Street; a number of applications to replace shopfronts; change of use at 37-38 Newman Street; and a certificate of lawfulness application for flexible use as a medical centre or offices (Class E) at 234 Great Portland Street.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
- Installation of an electricity substation within basement and ground floor at Bolsover Street elevation. Threeways House 40-44 Clipstone Street London W1W 7EBRef. No: 20/08240/FULL | Received: Tue 22 Dec 2020 | Validated: Tue 22 Dec 2020 | Status: Pending
- Variation of condition 2 of planning permission dated 16 November 1995 (RN 95/04701/FULL) for the use of basement, ground and first floors for class A3 restuarant purposes, installation of full height ventilation duct to rear (revised scheme). NAMELY, to extend the opening hours to 7.30am-11pm Monday to Friday; 8am-11pm, Saturdays and 8am-10.30pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays. 7-9 Charlotte Street London W1T 1RGRef. No: 20/08183/FULL | Received: Mon 21 Dec 2020 | Validated: Mon 21 Dec 2020 | Status: Pending
- Replacement of shopfront. 1 Pearson Square W1T 3BFRef. No: 20/08079/FULL | Received: Fri 18 Dec 2020 | Validated: Fri 18 Dec 2020 | Status: Pending
- Installation of replacement shopfront (linked to 20/08088/ADV). Shop At 150-154 Oxford Street London W1D 1DJRef. No: 20/08087/FULL | Received: Fri 18 Dec 2020 | Validated: Wed 23 Dec 2020 | Status: Pending
- Amendments to planning permission dated 3 January 2020 (RN: 19/08910/FULL) for installation of replacement windows and doors, NAMELY, to update the drawings for some windows and external doors which did not represent correct appearances. University Of Westminster 32-38 Wells Street London W1T 3UWRef. No: 20/08119/NMA | Received: Fri 18 Dec 2020 | Validated: Wed 23 Dec 2020 | Status: Pending
- Dual/alternative use of the ground and basement floors for either continued commercial (Class E) or showroom (Sui Generis) use. 37-38 Newman Street London W1T 1QARef. No: 20/08101/FULL | Received: Fri 18 Dec 2020 | Validated: Fri 18 Dec 2020 | Status: Pending
- Display of four internally illuminated fascia signs measuring 13.8m x 3.0m, 0.37m x 0.78m, 0.85m x 1.90m, 0.37mm x 0.82m and one internally illuminated hanging sign measuring 0.44m x 0.9m (linked to 20/08087/FULL). 150 Oxford Street London W1D 1NBRef. No: 20/08088/ADV | Received: Fri 18 Dec 2020 | Validated: Wed 23 Dec 2020 | Status: Pending
- Flexible use of the building either as a medical centre or offices (Class E) (Site includes 234-238 Great Portland Street). 234 Great Portland Street London W1W 5QTRef. No: 20/08024/CLOPUD | Received: Wed 16 Dec 2020 | Validated: Wed 16 Dec 2020 | Status: Pending
- Variation of Condition 5 of planning permission dated 18 October 2018 (RN: 18/07628/FULL) for use of the public highway for the placing of 21 tables, 42 chairs, 8 planters and 12 barriers in three areas on Market Place measuring 7.2m x 1.75m, 25m x 1.6 and 4m x 2m in connection with the ground floor use; NAMELY, to extend the period time the tables and chairs can be placed on the public highway until 31 October 2022. Portland House 4 Great Portland Street London W1W 8QJRef. No: 20/07910/FULL | Received: Thu 10 Dec 2020 | Validated: Mon 14 Dec 2020 | Status: Pending
- Variation of Condition 5 of planning permission dated 2 November 2018 (RN: 18/08012/TCH) for use of the public highway measuring 6.84m x 4.05m for the placing of 10 tables, 10 chairs, 5 benches, 2 planters, 4 planters with glazed screens in connection with existing ground floor use; NAMELY, to extend the use of the pavement for a further 2 year period. 4 Market Place London W1W 8ADRef. No: 20/07911/FULL | Received: Thu 10 Dec 2020 | Validated: Mon 14 Dec 2020 | Status: Pending
- Display of two non-illuminated adverts on canvas barriers measuring 800mm x 350mm, four non-illuminated adverts on canvas barriers measuring 800mm x 1045mm and three non-illuminated adverts on canvas barriers measuring 800mm x 1350mm. 190 Great Portland Street London W1W 5QZRef. No: 20/07811/ADV | Received: Mon 07 Dec 2020 | Validated: Mon 07 Dec 2020 | Status: Pending
- Re-cladding of building facades to replace existing granite and mosaic tiling, and associated landscaping works to the forecourt at ground floor level. Henry Wood House 2 Riding House Street London W1W 7FARef. No: 20/07702/FULL | Received: Wed 02 Dec 2020 | Validated: Wed 02 Dec 2020 | Status: Pending
- Replacement of condenser units in rear stairwell of property. 6-10 Great Portland Street London W1W 8QLRef. No: 20/07682/FULL | Received: Tue 01 Dec 2020 | Validated: Wed 16 Dec 2020 | Status: Pending