Planning applications in Fitzrovia West, December 2020

There were 13 planning applications in Fitzrovia validated by Westminster Council during December 2020.

Most of the applications are for relatively small changes to buildings. Included in the monthly list is an application to vary a condition so as to extend the permitted opening hours at 7-9 Charlotte Street; a number of applications to replace shopfronts; change of use at 37-38 Newman Street; and a certificate of lawfulness application for flexible use as a medical centre or offices (Class E) at 234 Great Portland Street.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.